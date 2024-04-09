LAS: The Last Capstone Podcast Episode One

Join us for The Miami Student's latest podcast: LAS: The Last Capstone. Hosted by Taylor Powers and Sarah Kennel with The Miami Student, our hosts will explore the nuances of Miami University’s major cutting in regards to the Latin American Studies Capstone.

This podcast details the student’s experiences with what is likely the last capstone for this major, and how this will impact students and faculty.

In their debut episode, hosts, Taylor Powers and Sarah Kennel, meet with Dr. Elena Jackson Albarran, an associate professor of History and Global and Intercultural Studies at Miami University, to discuss the implications of the school's closure of its Latin American Studies Capstone.

This podcast was produced and edited by Taylor Powers and Sarah Kennel, with supervising production by Sarah Frosch.

