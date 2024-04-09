Established 1826 — Oldest College Newspaper West of the Alleghenies
MULTIMEDIA

LAS: The Last Capstone Podcast Episode One

Join us for The Miami Student's latest podcast: LAS: The Last Capstone. Hosted by Taylor Powers and Sarah Kennel with The Miami Student, our hosts will explore the nuances of Miami University’s major cutting in regards to the Latin American Studies Capstone.

This podcast details the student’s experiences with what is likely the last capstone for this major, and how this will impact students and faculty.

In their debut episode, hosts, Taylor Powers and Sarah Kennel, meet with Dr. Elena Jackson Albarran, an associate professor of History and Global and Intercultural Studies at Miami University, to discuss the implications of the school's closure of its Latin American Studies Capstone.

This podcast was produced and edited by Taylor Powers and Sarah Kennel, with supervising production by Sarah Frosch.

powerstj@miamioh.edu

kennelse@miamioh.edu

froschse@miamioh.edu﻿

Music from #Uppbeat:

License code: YBSSOG38H6Y2UTET


Enjoy what you're reading?
Signup for our newsletter

Read More

Conan Gray has taken an &#x27;80s synth pop route with his new record, “Found Heaven.”

Conan Gray has ‘Found Heaven’ in ’80s synth sounds

By Chloe Southard | 5 days ago

Gray cites artists like David Bowie, A-Ha and Cutting Crew as inspiration for the record. As a big fan of ’80s music myself, I was excited to see the direction Gray would take, especially since his sound up until this point has consistently remained mellow, indie pop.

Trending