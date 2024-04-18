The Miami Student named ‘Best College Newspaper’ in the Mark of Excellence awards

Under the leadership of last year’s Editor-in-Chief Sean Scott, and Managing Editor Luke Macy, The Miami Student took home 21 awards on Saturday from the Region 4 Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Mark of Excellence awards ceremony. The Student also claimed the title of best overall newspaper in the region, beating out every student paper at a university over 10,000 students in Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia and Western Pennsylvania.

Ten writers received awards in personal categories, and the entertainment section dominated the cultural criticism part of the awards. Finalists for this section included Macy and Stella Powers. Lily Wahl won the category altogether with her reporting on literary reviews, placing The Student at the forefront of cultural representation in reporting.

In the campus reporting section, Anastasija Mladenovska placed as a finalist, and Scott won the category for The Student. Scott and Devin Ankeney won the Food/Restaurant category with their reporting on how to navigate recipes when they are bad at cooking.

With the paper’s newly launched GreenHawks section, Sarah Kennel secured her place as a finalist behind winner Austin Smith in the science, environment and climate reporting category. The Student’s editorial and opinion writing also took home an award from Ava Kalina’s writing on composting on a college campus.

The Student’s multimedia section won many awards, from data representation by Scott and Macy to photo essays and slideshows by Sarah Frosch. Jessica Monahan placed as a finalist in the sports photography category with her broad spectrum of photos from RedHawk athletics.

Raquel Hirsch and Olivia Patel ranked as finalists in the podcast category for their fall podcast People and Policies.

For hard news, The Student won awards in breaking news and in-depth reporting with work from Scott, Alice Momany, Kasey Turman and Taylor Stumbaugh. Scott and Momany won the breaking news category with their coverage of an Oxford police officer's use of force. Turman and Stumbaugh were placed as finalists in the category for their in-depth reporting on Miami University debating eliminating humanities majors.

Wahl and Stumbaugh won the feature writing category with their pilot of 'Miami... Merged', a date lab, inviting students to participate in a date sponsored by The Student. Jack Schmelzinger won the sports writing category with his feature of a Miami baseball player with autism.

The Student’s staff placed as finalists for the affiliated website award and won the Corbin Gwaltney Award for Best All-Around Student Newspaper in the large category.

First-place winners will go on to compete for national recognition in the fall.

