Miami hockey releases schedule for the 2024-25 season

With new head coach Anthony Noreen and the offseason well underway, the Miami University RedHawks hockey program is looking toward the future.

As the Noreen regime takes charge, the anticipation for the first season game is palpable, offering a glimpse of the thrilling hockey action to come in 2024-25.

All schools in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC), including Miami, had their schedules released to the public on April 22. With a new team added to the conference fray, there are plenty of interesting matchups and narratives.

The 2024-25 schedule features 34 games, with 19 of those fixtures being played at Goggin Ice Center. This is the highest number of games in Oxford since the 2006-07 season, in which Miami went 26-9-4 overall with a Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) record of 20-6-2.

The RedHawks will play every opponent in the conference, but they will play some of the teams only once. They will not host the Colorado College Tigers or the St. Cloud State University Huskies. On the other hand, they will not visit the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks or the new team on the block, the Arizona State University Sun Devils.

As is tradition, the RedHawks will open their regular season campaign with a handful of non-conference matchups. On Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6, they start on the road against the Ferris State University Bulldogs for the second season in a row.

Then, it’s back to Oxford to open up the season at home from Oct. 11-12 with a weekend series against the University of Alaska Anchorage before a home-and-home showcase on Thursday, Oct. 17 in Oxford and Saturday, Oct. 19 in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, against the Robert Morris University Colonials.

The final two non-conference series are at home over the final weekend of October and first weekend of November against the Lindenwood University Lions and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Engineers.

Following their back-to-back home weekend series, the RedHawks will begin the rest of their schedule, which is solely NCHC matchups. There will be no back-to-back home or away series for the rest of the season, either.

St. Cloud State is the RedHawks’ first conference opponent in 2024-25, with games on Nov. 8 and 9. Then, the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs come to town for the only home series of November before the team departs the following weekend for the University of Omaha-Nebraska.

Before the students go on winter break and the 2024 calendar year comes to a close, Miami will face the reigning Penrose Cup-winning North Dakota Fighting Hawks in Oxford.

The 2025 half of the calendar has lots of tough conference matchups in store for the RedHawks.. They will be tested right out of the gate with an away series against the Denver University Pioneers, the 2024 national champions.

Enjoy what you're reading?

Signup for our newsletter Email Address

The RedHawks will come back home to take on Omaha for the second and final time before playing on the road at Western Michigan University for the first time.

The final day of January and the first day of February will be spent in Oxford, where Miami will play against Arizona State, the rookie program in the NCHC. Miami played Arizona State at home last season before they officially entered the conference.

The two full series in February include the first and only matchup between the RedHawks and Colorado College and the second matchup (this one at home) between Miami and Denver. The second matchup between Miami and Minnesota Duluth is taking place in Minnesota and will be on Feb. 28 and March 1.

Before the postseason begins, the RedHawks will finish out the regular season at home against Western Michigan on March 7 and March 8.

With the addition of Arizona State and nine teams now in the conference, the NCHC playoffs will look a bit different. A play-in game between the number eight and number nine seeds will occur on March 12 before the quarterfinal round that extends from March 14-16.

The NCAA Frozen Faceoff will take place on March 21-22 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

@jjmid04

middleje@miamioh.edu



