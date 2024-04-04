Jerry Seinfeld’s Pop-Tart movie shares a connection with Miami University

Max Greenfield, known for his role in “New Girl,” will play a character named Rick Ludwin, sharing a namesake with a famous Miami alum in Jerry Seinfeld’s upcoming film, “Unfrosted.”

On Mar. 28, Netflix dropped a trailer for Jerry Seinfeld’s directorial feature debut “Unfrosted,” a fictionalized comedy about the making of Pop-Tarts. The trailer revealed a huge cast of comedians and actors like Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant and more.

One actor should stand out in particular to Miami University students, staff and alumni. Although he’s not named in the trailer, prior photo captions from the publication People reveal that “New Girl” actor Max Greenfield will play a character named Rick Ludwin.

Rick Ludwin is the namesake of the Miami alum who worked at NBC Television for 32 years and became executive vice president of late night and special programming. Ludwin was known as the executive who helped “Seinfeld” succeed, advocating for the show as early as its pilot episode. The television studio in Miami’s Williams Hall is named after Ludwin.

From the trailer, it appears Greenfield’s character won’t be the same Rick Ludwin who attended Miami, rather a fictionalized character named after the TV executive. In the trailer, Greenfield can be seen at the side of Amy Schumer’s character Marjorie Post, who leads Post Consumer Brands as it competes with Kellogg to create a new breakfast food.

“Unfrosted” will premiere May 3 on Netflix.

@lukejmacy

macylj@miamioh.edu