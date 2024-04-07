Graduation is a month away: Here’s what seniors need to know

Graduation is memorable time and no one wants logistics to get in the way.

It’s that time of the school year again: Graduation. Time to say goodbye to late-night study sessions, 8 a.m. classes and walking 30 minutes to class. Despite the struggles it took to get here, there were good times too. Like meeting your first friend on campus, playing intramural sports or aceing that test you studied so hard for.

No matter how you look back on your college career, if you want to make sure everything goes perfectly on your big day, The Student has got you covered.

When is Commencement?

The primary commencement ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 18 in Yager Stadium. It’s open to students across all colleges and will take between 90 and 120 minutes. Students should arrive with their caps and gowns by 9:45 a.m.

Students don’t walk across the stage at the university-wide ceremony, but doctoral candidates are hooded and ROTC students are commissioned. The commencement speaker, Chipotle CEO and Miami ’92 graduate Brian Niccol, will give his remarks at the university ceremony.

When and where are the divisional ceremonies?

Each college at Miami holds a divisional ceremony for graduates. Students’ names are called at the ceremonies listed below and should last roughly 90 minutes.

College of Engineering and Computing (CEC): 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18 — Goggin Ice Center

College of Arts and Science (CAS): 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18 — Millett Assembly Hall

College of Education, Health and Society (CEHS): 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 19 — Millett Assembly Hall

College of Creative Arts (CCA): 10 a.m. Sunday, May 19 — Goggin Ice Center

Farmer School of Business (FSB): 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19 — Millett Assembly Hall

College of Liberal Arts and Applied Science (CLAAS): 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19 — Goggin Ice Center

Do I need tickets for either ceremony?

No ceremonies currently require tickets in advance, including the university-wide commencement ceremony. Students do not have a limit to the number of guests they may invite.

My family can’t attend my ceremony. Can they still watch?

Yes. Miami will livestream each ceremony on its YouTube channel.

When should I arrive at my divisional ceremony? How long will it take?

Students attending the CAS or CEC divisional ceremonies should arrive at least half an hour before the ceremony’s scheduled start time. Students attending the CEHS or FSB ceremonies should arrive 45 minutes early. For all ceremonies, students will line up to cross the stage 15 minutes before the ceremony begins.

Where can my family park?

All university parking lots and garages will be open and free to the public on May 18 and 19. Due to high traffic levels close to the ceremonies, the university recommends parking in the Ditmer and Cook Field lots and taking a BCRTA shuttle to the ceremony locations.

Family members who need accessible parking can park in the West Millett Lot with a valid state-issued disability placard. The north side of Millett will also have an accessible drop-off location.

What if it rains during the university ceremony?

According to the commencement website, each ceremony will go on “rain or shine.” Families should come prepared based on the forecast with ponchos, sunscreen and layers of clothing. The university will provide ponchos to graduates if it’s raining.

Will I get my diploma during Commencement Weekend?

No. Diplomas will be mailed to graduates four to six weeks after the ceremony.

How do I get my cap and gown?

Brick & Ivy Campus Store sells caps and gowns online and in stores for $29.95. According to the CLAAS commencement website, students should order their attire at least three to five days in advance, and all sales are final.

Brick & Ivy also sells tassels, stoles, doctoral hoods, study abroad sashes and more.

scottsr2@miamioh.edu



