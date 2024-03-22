Texas ain’t ready for Beyoncé’s ‘COWBOY CARTER ’

Senior Staff Writer Abbey Elizondo was impressed with Beyoncé's venture into country music following the release of “COWBOY CARTER.”

Beyoncé released the second act of her album collection, “COWBOY CARTER,” on March 29, following the first act, “RENAISSANCE,” in 2022. “COWBOY CARTER” is her first country album and an extensive one, with 27 tracks in total.

This album makes me happy that I share a birthday with this 21st-century music icon — and I wasn’t much of a Beyoncé fan before she released this gem of an album.

“TEXAS HOLD ’EM” is the song that drew me into Beyoncé’s venture into the country music genre, and boy, let me tell you it does not disappoint. I told one of my friends that this album should be listened to as a record, with time and space to embrace all the intricacies of her artistic decisions.

I love concept albums, always have. Music already tells a story, but a song is only a chapter whereas an album is the novel. Concept albums go above and beyond to give listeners a unique experience. Beyoncé has produced a concept album before with “Lemonade” in 2016 and now, “COWBOY CARTER” works as a country concept album that allows her to spin the genre to the beat of her own drum.

Beyoncé even did a cover of “Blackbird” by The Beatles, and when I say it’s mesmerizing, either believe me or listen to it yourself.

We all know Beyoncé has an incredibly powerful and beautiful voice. We know she’s produced hypnotizing music and empowered Black Americans and women around the world. She recently became the first Black woman to top the country charts with “TEXAS HOLD ’EM.”

This is her first dive into the country music genre — will she succeed?

I’m a casual country music listener, with John Dever’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” in my genes, and I would say “COWBOY CARTER” ticks most of the qualities I’m looking for when finding my next country album, including toe-tapping songs and catchy lyrics that make me forget time exists.

However, gems are buried under less appealing rocks, and Beyoncé’s cover of Dolly Parton’s classic “Jolene” is one song better removed from the album’s overall message. She changes the original lyrics from begging Jolene to not steal her husband to warning her about stealing her family, too.

Beyoncé was transparent about her husband, Jay Z’s, infidelity, and the powerful emotions she felt as a woman. Now, in this new twist on an old classic, she wants to defend Jolene from her husband? This rewrites some of Beyoncé’s most powerful songs, justifying her husband’s behavior by saying another woman couldn’t handle his fire.

It’s the complete opposite situation; a man who cheats on a beautiful woman like Beyoncé can’t handle the fire of a woman too good for him.

Give this album a solid listen, not just one or two songs, but the whole thing from start to finish. Then, see what you think of this queen diving into her Texan roots to sing songs that are “country enough.”

Rating: 8/10

