Let’s rock: Dust and Guitars takes Oxford by storm at Battle Of The Bands 2024

Local families and students gathered at the Oxford Memorial Park on April 13 to hear a diverse set of music, including "Puff the Magic Dragon" by Peter, Paul, and Mary, "Helter Skelter" by the Beatles and "All I Wanted" by Paramore.

The event, organized by Miami University's Guitar Club, took place from 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and featured thirteen artists, including MUFD (Miami University Fire Department), Juicebox and last year's winners Bannanarchy.

As the night continued, a large group amassed on the lawn, standing and singing along to popular favorites such as Bannanarchy's rendition of "Teenage Dirtbag" by Weezus. While the group did not have any members dressed in a banana suit like the previous year, bands such as MUFD adorned plastic red fire hats.

Not all bands played covers; groups such as Juicebox, a 4-person group, performed several original songs, one of which was recently written.

The Winners of this year's competition, Dust and Guitars, kicked off their set by playing "Smells Like Teen Spirit" by Nirvana, followed by "Under The Bridge" by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and ending with "In Bloom" by Nirvana.

Several other participants also received awards, with Michael Conley winning Best Solo Artist, Anna Foss receiving the Micahel Easley Standout Performer Award, and Crimson Blue earning the Jake Zickermann Best Original Award.

After accepting their win, Dust and Guitars, composed of Chuck Hazlett, Liam Felice and Dylan Rigsby, invited attendees to their weekly Saturday performances from 8:30-10:30 p.m. at 21 E High St., an apartment above Oxford's U-Shop.

