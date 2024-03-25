Students are sprucing up their style for spring

Students and faculty are dressing up for the spring season.

Warmer weather is approaching, and with it a change in the clothing seen around Miami University’s campus.

Dressing for the weather in an Ohio March can be challenging due to its unpredictable nature, but on Wednesday, March 13, the high was 73 degrees and students and faculty ditched their heavy jackets and chunky sweaters.

Izzy Balla, a sophomore psychology student at Miami, was wearing her new thrifted top that she bought in Cincinnati over the weekend.

The blue and green flowy top complimented her bright red hair, and she paired it with black patterned tights and platform boots.

“I’ve been trying to add more colors [to my outfits] because if you can’t tell by my hair, I love colors,” Balla said.

Balla said spring is her favorite time of year to dress for because she loves to include tights into her looks, and the spring weather is cool enough where she won’t get too hot.

Photo by Alice Momany | The Miami Student

Balla wears her newest top.

Also sporting bright colors and crazy prints was Will McKay, a senior studio art and art education double major. McKay incorporated neutral colors with a white T-shirt, black jeans and black sneakers, balanced with a bright blue button-down shirt detailed with colorful dragonflies and matching blue socks detailed with pink shrimp on them.

Despite the loud prints, the true standout of McKay’s outfit was their jewelry.

“I like to accessorize a lot,” McKay said. “It makes a lot of outfits look better.”

Photo by Alice Momany | The Miami Student

McKay stands in their springtime outfit.

McKay’s silver rings — which hugged six out of 10 of their fingers — varied in styles from waves to flowers to even a frog and snake.

Photo by Alice Momany | The Miami Student

McKay shows off the rings on their fingers.

Opting for a less colorful look, Oliver Wang, a junior organizational leadership major, also sported a white T-shirt with black jeans. Instead of a colorful button-down shirt, Wang wore a cream denim jacket.

Wang, an international student from China, said his style doesn’t differ from living in China, but he usually sticks to neutral basics. He also likes to incorporate his culture into his style.

“It means ‘hope to the whole valley,’” Wang said, pointing to the Chinese characters hidden behind his jacket on the upper left corner of his T-shirt.﻿

Photo by Alice Momany | The Miami Student

Wang styles in his spring outfit.

Even the faculty at Miami were embracing the warmer weather. Mary Jean Corbett, the interim chair of the English department, was walking from a meeting at MacMillan Hall to her office in Bachelor Hall.

Corbett, who has been teaching at Miami since 1989, said one color has stayed consistent in her wardrobe: black.

“Everything I have is black, because everything that is black matches everything else that is black,” Corbett said. “Students even wrote about it in my teaching evaluations.”

Corbett, who added a muted neutral scarf to her all-black ensemble, said the key to self-expression when committing to a monochromatic look is through the accessories.

“Black is always good because you can make it seem less black and accessorize in a way that you are comfortable with,” Corbett said.

Photo by Alice Momany | The Miami Student

Corbett poses in her outfit.

Although Miami’s campus was buzzing with the warm weather, the March temperature is expected to drop.

