Established 1826 — Oldest College Newspaper West of the Alleghenies
OPINION

A scared first-year laughed his way out of his comfort zone and never looked back

In preparation for Green Beer Day 2023, Patrick Sullivan reps head-to-toe St. Patrick’s Day attire.
In preparation for Green Beer Day 2023, Patrick Sullivan reps head-to-toe St. Patrick’s Day attire.

Four years ago, I was sitting in my bedroom at home when I logged onto myMiami for a virtual Mega Fair in September 2020. It was the beginning of a new chapter in my life, and I only knew two things: I want to get completely out of my comfort zone, and I want to make people laugh.

While I didn’t know it yet, holding myself to those two goals would completely alter my college career for the better. 

I was scrolling through all of the different Zoom links that would connect me with a multitude of different clubs that could have moved my college career in all sorts of directions when I came across The Miami Student (TMS). I always enjoyed English class, but I’ve never had any experience with writing, much less with covering the news. But, it was out of my comfort zone, so I joined the Zoom.

The person who was sitting on the other end of the Zoom link at that particular time just happened to be The Student’s old humor editor, Jessica Robinson. I told Jessica my two goals, and she introduced me to the humor section. I explained to her that I had never written an article before. She told me to just write what I thought was funny, and we would work together to make it fit for the newspaper. 

I wrote my first article about how different it was to start college virtually. When I first sent it to Jess, it was a complete mess. She had the patience and the skill to unearth the actual funny parts of the story, build around them, add jokes, fix grammatical errors and instill confidence in me to do it all over again.

Seeing my first article printed in a published newspaper was so cool! I kept writing, and slowly, I became a stronger, funnier writer. I cannot begin to thank Jess enough for all of the patience she had with me. She would edit the crap out of my articles to make them stronger, and then she would meet with me outside of TMS meetings to explain the edits and to make me a stronger writer. 

At the end of my first year, Jess asked if I wanted to learn how to be an editor, so that junior year I could replace her as humor editor. Her confidence in me was moving, and I said yes immediately. Jumping ahead to my final two years at Miami University, Teddy Johnson and I co-edited the crap out of the humor section. 

I have loved every second as a writer and every second editing with Teddy. I loved meeting with our strong, always hilarious humor team to hear what ideas everyone has for the week. I loved sitting at production meetings sneaking seconds of free pizza while I hoped for our editor-in-chief, Sean Scott, to finally accept some of my jokes that might toe the line. I loved hanging out with everybody at Claudia Erne’s house and growing close with a great group of people that I have been lucky enough to call my friends. 

My one piece of advice to any who cares to listen is this: force yourself out of your comfort zone. If I hadn’t made that tiny little jump to a certain TMS Zoom link during my first year’s virtual Mega Fair, my college experience would have been very different. I wouldn’t have a creative writing minor. I wouldn’t have met so many great people and made great friends.

I wouldn’t have had the confidence to continue putting myself out there and trying to make people laugh and trying to pursue professional stand-up comedy after graduation. 

Take the jump. Force yourself out of your comfort zone. 

sulli293@miamioh.edu 

Enjoy what you're reading?
Signup for our newsletter




Read More

Jack Schmelzinger stands in front of The New York Times building. This guy wrote a book while in college. Damn.

Miami’s been very, very good to me

By Jack Schmelzinger | 17 hours ago

Before my first year at Miami University, I changed my major away from journalism. Thankfully, James Tobin, a journalism professor, somehow saw that, gave me a call and talked to me about the Miami journalism program. After we hung up, I went right back into the system and changed my major back. 

AI is a better employee than you

By Eliana Riley | 4 days ago

AI threatens your ability to get a job. Not simply because using AI to cheat may mean you lack valuable skills required for the workforce, but also because it can probably do your job better than you. 

Let’s start reading for pleasure again

By Riley Crabtree | March 7, 2024

I read constantly. Last year, I logged 36 books on my Goodreads. This year, I’m shooting for 40. As far back as first grade, I’ve always loved getting lost in a book. The feeling of spending my day lost in a whole different world, even if it was just for a few minutes at a time, was indescribable.

Trending