Miami men’s basketball looking to even season series against the Toledo Rockets

The RedHawks will look to extend their winning streak against the University of Toledo Rockets

Coming off three straight victories and a clinched berth in the MAC tournament, the Miami University RedHawks (15-14, 9-7 in MAC play) will look to extend their winning streak against the University of Toledo Rockets (18-11, 12-4 in MAC play) on Tuesday.

The RedHawks are coming off of a defensive battle against the Eastern Michigan University Eagles, in which Miami emerged victorious 52-37. Senior center Anderson Mirambeaux led the way with 11 points, while senior guard Darweshi Hunter contributed 10.

Meanwhile, the Rockets narrowly avoided being upset by the University of Buffalo Bulls in their last game, scraping by with a 85-79 win. First-year guard Sonny Wilson led the way on offense for Toledo, scoring 20 points, while junior guard Tyler Cochran added in 18.

Miami and Toledo’s rivalry goes back over a hundred years with the Rockets maintaining a 70-68 record over the RedHawks, who haven’t won in more than a decade. However, with the momentum built over the last three games, Tuesday’s matchup will be a good opportunity for the RedHawks to break the losing streak.

The two teams last faced off in January, when the Rockets clawed back from a 14 point deficit to defeat the RedHawks 68-64. Hunter led Miami with 18 points, while sophomore guard Ryan Mabrey scored 14, including four three-pointers.

Junior guard Ra’Heim Moss led the Rockets with 18 points. Moss currently leads the team in points-per-game (15.9) and assists-per-game (2.9).

The RedHawks led the game at half 40-29. They increased their lead to 14 in the early minutes of the second half before the Rockets went on a 14-2 run to go up by four.

Miami cut the lead down to one with a minute left, but Toledo used late game free throws to put them ahead for good.

The RedHawks currently sit at fifth place in the conference, with a one-game lead over the Bowling Green State University Falcons and a game behind the Central Michigan University Chippewas. The Rockets currently sit at second place in the conference, a game behind the Akron University Zips and ahead of the Ohio University Bobcats.

Miami will enter Tuesday’s matchup with a 40.6% chance of winning, according to ESPN analytics. With how tight the conference is, these last few games will be crucial in determining seeding for the MAC tournament.

@c__j30

john1610@miamioh.edu

Enjoy what you're reading?

Signup for our newsletter Email Address



