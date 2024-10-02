William ‘Bill’ Pulley, Miami tower donor, dies at 94

William Pulley's love for his father's strong work ethic and the ways he brought their family together led to his donation of Pulley Tower.

William (Bill) Pulley, a successful businessman with deep roots in Oxford and Miami University, died on Jan. 18 of natural causes.

Before becoming known as the donor of Pulley Tower at Miami, Bill started his professional career at his father’s local drycleaning business, Capitol Varsity, in 1952. At the time, it was the largest private employer in Oxford, and Bill earned his MBA by taking night classes from Miami in 1958 while working there.

Later in his career, Bill founded Apparelmaster, a global uniform rental franchise that helped keep dry cleaners from going out of business when easy care apparel became popular in the 1970s. He also served as a charter, Business Advisory Council member, trustee of the Miami Foundation and chair of Miami’s Capital Gifts Campaign Committee.

Despite all of his achievements, Bill was above all else, a loyal family man. His love for his father, Verlin Pulley, compelled him to donate Pulley Tower to Miami in the 1925 alum’s name. Bill's youngest son, Jeffery Pulley, recalled how important that moment was to his father.

“He thought a lot of his father,” Jeffery said, “and that is why he dedicated the [Pulley] tower [to him] out of respect.”

Bill is survived by his wife of 72 years, Martha Lee Pulley. Kara Leigh McPoland, Bill's granddaughter and 2013 Miami alumna, said what she admired most about her grandfather was his unwavering love for her grandmother. She remembered one day at their kitchen table when he recounted the day they met.

“There was one time where he told the story … and I can still see the twinkle in his eye,” McPoland said.

Although Bill's businesses kept him busy, family was always his number one priority. Bill's oldest children, William “Chip” Pulley and Mary Lynn Pulley, preceded him in death. However, Jeffery remembered a time when his father was in Australia for business, and Chip became quite ill.

“My dad had to cut his business very short and jump on a plane … to be able to help with my brother,” Jeffery said.

It’s stories like these that McPoland said she will be retelling to her 1-year-old son, Grayson, in the future. She hopes to honor his memory by continuing to take trips to their favorite places: the Blue Ridge mountains of North Carolina and Oxford.

“I think sharing that with him is important to know where his family came from,” McPoland said.

Jeffery said he admired his father's strong work ethic and the ways he brought their family together. He said his best characteristics were his loyalty, integrity and commitment to the community and his family.

Enjoy what you're reading?

Signup for our newsletter Email Address

“We honor by trying to continue with the traits that he taught us,” Jeffery said, “and pass those down to the grandchildren.”

mckinn15@miamioh.edu