New Uptown store offers locally-sourced products and promotes sustainability

Dana Study loved her job in orthodontics care but always had a passion for making jewelry and wanted to open her own store. Hannah Clark is a masseuse but loved to collect unique plants and favored organic products.

When Study approached Clark about opening a store to house their passions, Clark didn’t hesitate.

On Feb. 14, the duo opened their first brick-and-mortar store, Earth + Metals, located at 24 E. High St.

The store is “a little mix of everything,” Study says. Earth + Metals offers items from organically made laundry soaps, deodorants and lotions to plants and build-your-own bouquets to permanent jewelry and ready-to-shop pieces.

Photo by Alice Momany | The Miami Student

Greenery for purchase on display at Earth + Metals.

Both of the women grew up in the Butler County area and now live 45 minutes away in Brookeville. They were drawn to the area because of the large student population and the city’s efforts to “go green.”

In addition to offering organically and locally made products, Earth + Metals is also a refillery, so consumers can bring their empty bottles and refill them with product to reduce waste and reuse the container. Additionally, all the jewelry is handmade, putting sustainability at the forefront of their mission.

Photo by Alice Momany | The Miami Student

Earth + Metals sells several types of jewelry, including permanent pieces.

“I think there’s a lot of people that could benefit from the stuff that we have, and there’s so many students I think it will really help eliminate a lot of plastics and trash,” Clark said.

Study’s husband, who is cousins with Clark’s fiance, grew up in Oxford, and she has many fond memories of going on dates and visiting his family in town. As Study has grown older, she has seen many of the businesses change overtime, so one of their goals is to help transform Oxford from a nine-month economy to a 12-month one.

“To be able to take something that I love doing … and be able to bring all the community together … I think that’s fun as well as important,” Study said.

Sharon Hannon and Mark Macomber were visiting Oxford for Valentine’s Day and visited the store for its grand opening. The couple has been visiting the city for over 30 years, and Hannon appreciates its dedication to sustainability efforts, something that she feels sets Earth + Metals apart from other businesses Uptown.

“I think this store … is much more enlightened in terms of being in touch with sustainability [and] environmental awareness,” Hannon said.

Students also enjoyed the store’s grand opening. Kameron Stockle works at The Apple Tree, the boutique next door, and has walked past Earth + Metals for a few weeks, anticipating its opening.

Stockle, a sophomore strategic communication major, was excited to get a permanent bracelet, opting for a small silver chain for her wrist. Even though she works at a different boutique Uptown, she feels the store provides options that other businesses lack and at a better price point.

“The only other place I know that does permanent jewelry is the College Artisan Shop, and I think it’s actually cheaper here, and none of the other stores here sell plants,” Stockle said.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Saturday by appointment. The owners will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m.

momanyaj@miamioh.edu