‘It’s a safe haven’: How Oxford’s oldest Black congregation honors its history

Most buildings in Uptown Oxford today have worn many hats over the years. Stores and restaurants open and close, residents come and go, technology innovates new businesses and antiquates others.

But one building has remained the same amid all these changes — Bethel A.M.E. church, the oldest of the four historically Black churches in Oxford. The congregation originally formed in 1842, meeting in the house of John Rollins before purchasing a building on Beech Street in 1857.

The building was constructed two years before church trustees purchased it. While the physical structure of the church has undergone renovations over the years, it’s remained in the same location — 14 S. Beech St. — for more than 150 years.

Photo by Provided by Smith Library of Regional History | The Miami Student

Bethel A.M.E. Church as it was 75 years ago. ﻿

Hiram R. Revels, one of the church’s first pastors, later moved to Mississippi and went on to become the first Black man elected to the U.S. Congress in 1870.

Jacqueline Johnson, a steward at Bethel A.M.E. and archivist at Miami University, has been a member of the church for over 30 years. She said she’s proud of its unique history.

“After slavery and the Civil War was over, they had the strength and the power to build a church where they could worship freely,” Johnson said. “To me, that’s a great history that no one can take away from us.”

While some of its history has been lost to time, archival efforts have managed to preserve much of Bethel A.M.E.’s rich background and impact on the Oxford community throughout its 150 year history. The Smith Library of Regional History houses a collection of archives related to Bethel A.M.E.

“If you don’t tell your story no one else is going to tell it,” Johnson said. “We’re happy [to have] the archives because they give a true depiction of who we are.”

The African Methodist Episcopal church was the first independent Black denomination in the U.S., although today it welcomes people of all ethnicities. Johnson also stressed the multiracial makeup of its members and that anyone is welcome to attend its services.

As the only building owned by Black Americans in Uptown Oxford, Bethel plays an integral role in Black history and modern life. Bethel has been dedicated to serving its community throughout its long history, from throwing annual smorgasbord dinners to creating a Sunday school program for youth education and activities, to its women’s missionary society.

Enjoy what you're reading?

Signup for our newsletter Email Address

Johnson said Bethel A.M.E. will have a mammogram vehicle come on April 2 to offer free mammograms to any woman. She said these types of acts illustrate Bethel’s attitude of giving back to the community.

In addition, on Feb. 24 Bethel will be holding a “History Harvest” event in collaboration with Jazma Sutton, assistant professor of history at Miami. The event invites community members to share their stories, artifacts and memories related to Black history in Oxford.

“Our focus is to spread the love of God and let people know that we’re there if they need help,” Johnson said. “We’ve been there like a beacon for the entire community since we were founded.”

Sharon Wireback, a member of Bethel A.M.E. choir, joined the church four years ago. She said having a historically Black church is important for young people growing up in predominantly white areas.

“You have somewhere you can go where you’re comfortable and safe,” Wireback said. “I grew up here and there might [have been] two or three Black students in the classroom … the church is the biggest foundation that you can grab hold of to keep you going.”

Murielle Ngalle, a sophomore economics major at Miami, said she started attending the service at Bethel A.M.E. a couple months into her first year.

“Back at home I went to church every week, and as the weeks progressed I felt like it was something I was missing,” Ngalle said. “[At Bethel] I really enjoyed the way the message was presented and everyone here is so nice.”

Ngalle said finding Bethel A.M.E. helped in her adjustment to college and to a new town.

“I struggled socially at first, so it was a good way to tie myself back to people who hold similar values,” Ngalle said. “It’s like a safe haven.”

rudere@miamioh.edu

