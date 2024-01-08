Five improvements the Miami community can make in 2024

The beginning of every new year is a time for New Year’s resolutions. It’s a time for people to think ahead and find ways to make their lives better, by being hopeful and optimistic about the future.

In that spirit, The Miami Student editorial board has compiled a list of changes and improvements we hope to see implemented both by Miami University’s administration and by its student community throughout 2024.

Improve transparency

Over the next year, we want more transparency from the administration. While not a new request, more transparency will always be a necessary improvement.

In 2023, Miami identified various humanities majors with low enrollment that will soon be cut from the majors offered at the university. This decision came as a shock to many students and faculty, who should’ve been more involved in the process. Decisions that impact the lives and jobs of hundreds of people must be thoroughly transparent and proactively discussed.

One massive way to improve its relationship and be more open with faculty is for the administration to reach a fair deal with the Faculty Alliance of Miami.

In 2024, Miami should implement a better feedback system across the board that genuinely uses the voices and opinions of its community in its decision-making.

Take a stand on legislation that impacts Miami

Miami similarly should stop holding the line of indecision that makes it seem like it’s constantly cowering in the corner in fear. Ohio’s S.B. 83 is a bill that, if implemented, will upend higher education in Ohio as we know it and destroy much of the progress made when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Miami and President Crawford should take a firm stance against this trend of legislation aimed at choking out educational freedoms. No more can Miami’s community tolerate wishy-washy statements hoping to appease our state government officials.

If Ohio State University’s Board of Trustees can condemn this bill, Miami can at least take a genuine stance on the issue instead of pandering to state legislators.

2024 can be the year that Miami echoes the voices of its students and its community, rather than tending to its own political desires.

Enjoy what you're reading?

Signup for our newsletter Email Address

Participate in democracy

Miami’s administration is not the only one in this community that can work to improve itself. Our student body can do more to make Miami and Oxford a better place for us all.

2024 is an election year, and there’s no better reason to peer pressure your friends than ensuring each of us is staying informed and voting.

Miami’s voting precincts consistently have abysmally-low levels of voter turnout and in this major national election year, we should engage with our Menard Family Center for Democracy, The JANUS Forum and keep up to date with current events to best do our civic duty.

Get engaged, both in the classroom and beyond

Our student community should further engage in classes as well. It’s readily apparent that many classes are seen as pointless, and many students never raise their hands or engage deeply in their work. To get the most out of our educations, participating in class is crucial to truly getting a liberal arts education.

We can also be more thoughtful when going about social planning. The stigma that the only thing to do in Oxford is go out to bars is both untrue and dangerous, as it can lead to unhealthy practices and choices.

Continue to participate in protests that you believe in. Go to lectures from speakers who sound fascinating. Pay closer attention to the events held on campus. Attend a football, hockey or field hockey match.

Get informed

The biggest cultural shift Miami’s student community can make is to pay closer attention to what’s going on around us. There is much, much more to do on any given day at Miami and in Oxford than we give it credit.

As with anything, improving an institution is about listening to one’s surroundings.

For Miami itself, listen to your community and be the powerful voice backing it up, rather than voicing interests out of line with your students and faculty.

For our student community, look around you and engage with the resources meant to give you the richest years of your lives. You’ll lose those options once you graduate.

While this may seem like a hefty list of hopes and changes, it all can and should be done. Becoming a better university and a better community only takes the will to do so.

The Student’s Editorial Board is composed of the following members with a rotating seat used depending on the topic of discussion and at the discretion of the core board members. Those members are the following: Editor-in-Chief Sean Scott, Digital Managing Editor Luke Macy, Print Managing Editor Alice Momany, Senior C&C Editor Reagan Rude, Opinion Editor Devin Ankeney, Sports Editor Jack Schmelzinger, C&C Editor Taylor Stumbaugh, C&C Editor Kasey Turman and DEI Chair Nisso Sacha.





