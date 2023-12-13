Oxford City Council looks to limit number of cannabis dispensaries

At Oxford City Council's Dec. 19 meeting, the councilors renewed several contracts and discussed what the passing of Issue 2 could mean for the city.

At Oxford City Council’s Dec. 19 meeting, city council members discussed restricting the number of cannabis dispensaries within the city. As the year came to a close, council also considered the renewal of several contracts, including the The Non-Commissioned Police Division employees labor agreement and a three year fire and EMS services agreement with Milford Township.

Closing the meeting, council members unanimously approved the Supplemental Budget Ordinance Number 8, which works to make supplemental appropriations for the fiscal year of 2023. The net effect on fund balance totaled $494,555.

Council approves the renewal of several three year contacts

The labor agreement in current effect will end on Dec. 31, 2024. With the unanimous approval of council, the agreement will enter a new three year period after its expiration, allowing for a 4% wage increase in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

This agreement will also replace the outdated maternity leave policy currently in effect with the standard paid parental leave and the longevity rates in the current salary ordinance.

Council also agreed to renegotiate the three year contract currently in place with Milford Township for its use of Oxford’s fire and EMS services. The current agreement, expiring on Dec. 31, 2024, provides a payment of $28,000 for the western portion of Milford Township. The new agreement, with the amount of $225,804, is based on the 2024 fire and EMS budget.

According to the staff report, Milford Township officials shared a plan to propose a replacement fire levy on the ballot in 2025, which if passed, would provide additional funding for 2026. In the meantime, city manager Doug Elliot said he discussed a one year agreement for fiscal year 2025 at $60,000.

“Oxford works with surrounding townships to negotiate what a fair amount to contribute is,” councilor David Prytherch said.

Some council members also expressed their support for Miami University to pay its “fair share” for Oxford’s fire and EMS services.

“I appreciate Miami is willing to have a conversation with us, and I remain optimistic,” Mayor William Snavely said. “I want to take a moment to thank Milford for doing the right thing.”

Lastly, council authorized the donation of $15,000 of American Rescue Plan Funds (ARPA) money to the Talawanda Oxford Pantry and Social Services (TOPSS) to use for a seasonal cold shelter, which is to be provided at a designated hotel.

The shelter will be in operation from December 2023 to February 2024, which will provide a short-term stay for eight to 10 families in need of shelter during the cold months of winter. TOPSS will work with the Family Resource Center to offer case management services and seek longer term housing solutions for the families they serve.

Council discusses limit of two cannabis dispensaries in Oxford

During first reading, council discussed the possibility of limiting the number of non-medical cannabis dispensary licenses to two. The two licenses would be designated by council and would go to two pre-existing dispensaries on US 27 North and South. The owners of both dispensaries expressed interest in becoming the sole distributors of cannabis in Oxford.

Although 57% of Ohio voters and 68% of voters in Oxford approved Issue 2 in November, the issue was not put into effect until Dec. 7. The newly created Division of Cannabis Control within the Ohio Department of Commerce has nine months to complete rulemaking and licensing processes for non-medical cannabis.

According to the legislation, sales could not begin until licenses were issued to sellers. Council looks to limit the number of sellers within the city until the effects of Issue 2 on the community can be understood.

“I have mixed feelings about [the limitation proposed] ... I think the important thing here is to find the balance,” Vice-Mayor Chantel Raghu said. “We need to be able to adjust in order to avoid monopoly monsters in town.”

Chris Conrad, law director, said the number of dispensaries may have an impact on the amount of illicit selling of marijuana that could occur. With more dispensaries in town, the competition may push out illicit sales due to the range of prices.

This issue will return to council to be voted on at the next city council meeting. Council will meet again on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in the Oxford Courthouse.

