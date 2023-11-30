OPD responds to multiple thefts at Walmart and Uptown businesses

The Oxford Police Department (OPD) responded to several reports of theft and damage between Nov. 13 and Nov. 26. Reported thefts ranged from televisions to packages.

In the City of Oxford parking garage on West Walnut Street, a vehicle charging station was found damaged on Nov. 13 just after 9 a.m.

Later that day at 11 a.m., officers responded to Walmart, where a theft was in place. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect in the store, took them into custody and charged them.

There were several reports of theft on Nov. 14. at 3:30 p.m. A low hitch was stolen off a woman’s vehicle parked on the 700-block of Fuller Way. An hour later, another subject reported a bike was stolen from The Verge apartment complex. At the time of the report, there were no suspects.

According to OPD’s media report, there were no incidents reported on Nov. 15.

At 10 a.m. on Nov. 16, a woman reported to police that her trailer hitch mount and hook had been stolen from the 600-block of S. College Ave.

Police responded to an unconscious male on the sidewalk just after midnight on Nov. 17. He was cited for disorderly conduct, prohibitions and underage drinking and transported to McCullough-Hyde Hospital.

Later that night, another male was involved in an altercation that resulted in vehicular damage and attempted to flee police. He was charged with obstructing official business, prohibitions, criminal damage and underage drinking.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 18, a combative male was arrested at Brick Street, and OPD charged him with criminal trespass, assault, resisting arrest and underage drinking.

A woman reported at 11:20 a.m. that her door’s window had been broken by a male knocking the night prior. No entry was reported, and at the time of the report, the male was unknown.

At 10 p.m. on Nov. 18, officers responded to a shoplifter at Walmart.

On Nov. 20, an individual went to the police station just before 2 a.m. to report that they had been threatened by an unknown individual on the internet and sent them money out of fear.

Officers also responded to two reports of theft. Just before 6 p.m., an individual at the Annex Apartments reported a package had been stolen. Another individual on the 6000-block of Vereker Dr. reported a theft with a known suspect.

At 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 22, two individuals stole four televisions from a store on the 5700-block of College Corner Pike. The suspects had left the scene by the time police arrived. An investigation is ongoing.

The next day, an individual reported disruptive and abusive behavior by a member of his “house organization” on the 120-block of S. Campus Ave.

At 1 p.m. on Nov. 22, a Juniper employee reported a “lace cami” had been stolen by a teenage girl. Several hours later, two juveniles stole merchandise without paying from another business on the 10-block of W. High St.

On Nov. 26, an individual reported their car tire had been damaged in the Level 27 parking lot.

mcconnmn@miamioh.edu