City council commemorates the work of Glenn Ellerbe and the Farmer’s Market

At Oxford City Council’s Dec. 5 meeting, council members recognized the work of former member Glenn Ellerbe and the organizers of the Oxford Farmers Market, which completed another successful year, according to representative Larry Slocum.

Council recognizes Ellerbe for his work

Mayor William Snavely opened the meeting with a recognition of former council member Ellerbe, who has served two consecutive terms on city council, the first being from November 2015 to 2019, then November 2019 to 2023.

The councilors praised Ellerbe for his commitment and energy devoted to the city, and unanimously approved the motion to recognize Ellerbe for all his work on city council.

“I love this town,” Ellerbe said. “Every citizen should try to be on city council at least once in their lives.”

Snavely presented two gifts to Ellerbe following his recognition by Council, including a City of Oxford Medallion, which is presented to individuals who have committed devoted service to the city. The former councilor also received a Carhartt jacket branded with the City of Oxford logo.

Oxford Farmers Market celebrates another successful year

Slocum approached Council with an update of this year’s farmers market success. Prior to beginning his report, Slocum handed out a fresh apple and market buck to all those in attendance of the meeting. The market buck provided sing-along lyrics, which were used in cahoots with the banjo, guitar and fiddle provided by other representatives from the farmers market.

With the help of the musical backdrop, Slocum gave his annual report on the farmers market, saying this year has been one of the best ones yet.

“We’ve just had a spectacular year,” Slocum said.

Several councilors proceeded to thank Slocum and his team for a “wonderful year” and praised his commitment to the annual weekly event.

Free parking is available during the winter months

The councilors unanimously approved the resolution to waive parking meter fees throughout the city from 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, until 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. This decision arose from the lack of students who will be in Oxford during the winter months.

“The urge to control parking is no longer there,” Snavely said. “This decision will encourage people to shop local … I repeat, shop local!”

The decision has been made annually by council members in order to address the outflow of temporary Oxford residents.

ARPA money dedicated to the affordable housing initiative

Councilors unanimously approved the decision, recommended by Assistant City Manager Jessica Greene, to repeal the use of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money and instead use money allotted to Oxford in the form of American Rescue Plan Funds (ARPA) in order to purchase the property located at 601 W. Chestnut St.

The cost of the property, now covered by the ARPA money, is $97,750.

This affordable housing initiative, which has been discussed in prior meetings, supports council’s goal to develop the property privately for the purpose of enhancing Oxford’s low-income housing profile.

Council will meet again on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m. in the Oxford Courthouse.

