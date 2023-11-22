William Snavely re-elected as Oxford’s mayor

Mayor William Snavely took his seat as mayor once again on Nov. 27 during an organizational meeting at the Butler County Courthouse. Also sworn into Oxford City Council at this meeting were newcomer and former mayor Michael Smith and current city council member Jason Bracken.

On Nov. 7, four city council candidates were on Oxford’s November general election ballot, with only three seats up for grabs. Snavely retained his seat receiving more than 2,100 votes. Smith followed with almost 1,800 votes, and Bracken also kept his spot with more than 1,700 votes. Jon Ralinovsky, the only first-time candidate, failed to win a seat, receiving less than 1,300 votes.

The organizational meeting opened with Chris Conrad, law director, swearing in the three newest members, who each pledged to uphold and enforce the ordinances of the city and discharge their duties as city council members of Oxford.

Council then moved into a private executive session, delegating which city council members would be part of Oxford's various boards and commissions. Most importantly, nominations for city council mayor emerged from this executive session.

William Snavely, nominated by vice mayor Chantel Raghu, accepted his nomination for mayor and pledged to serve the city of Oxford as he had in his previous term.

“I am pleased that my colleagues supported me for mayor,” Snavely said. “We have an aggressive agenda and a lot of key areas, so we will do our best.”

Also serving a second term is vice mayor Raghu, who received her nomination from city council member Alex French. Both nominations were a result of a majority vote done in a private executive session during the organizational meeting.

The swearing in of both Snavely and Raghu, as well as Bracken and Smith, were greeted with a round of applause from their fellow council members.

“We have a good council that will work together,” Snavely said.

Council will meet again on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 7:30 p.m. in the Oxford Courthouse.

