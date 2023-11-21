What to do in Oxford over Thanksgiving break

Several Oxford locations, including Hueston Woods and Goggin Ice Center, are holding events and activities over Thanksgiving break.

With Thanksgiving break coming up, many Miami University students are getting ready to travel or go home. Others, including some international and out-of-state students, are staying in Oxford for the holiday.

Through Nov. 26, campus and many services will be closed for break. Residence halls are also closed, and for those who live on campus, there is a daily charge for room access.

Despite campus being closed, there are still things to do in Oxford over the break, according to Oxford’s event calendar.

Thanksgiving skate

Held at Goggin Ice Center, the Thanksgiving skate will take place on Nov. 22 at 3:15 p.m. Skate rental is free, and admission is $7.50 with a Miami ID. Family members can watch the event for no additional cost. For those who enjoy ice skating, this is the perfect way to get out and do something fun over break.

Miami Hockey vs. Mercyhurst

Also at Goggin Ice Center, the Miami hockey team will take on Mercyhurst University on Nov. 24 at 7:05 p.m. For people who like sports and attending hockey games, this is a great opportunity to wear some Miami gear and go support the team. Miami students can get in free with their student ID. Tickets can be purchased here.

Oxford Farmers Market

Like most Saturdays, the Oxford Farmers Market will once again be held Uptown on Nov. 25 beginning at 9 a.m. With a variety of vendors, the weekly event features different items, ranging from baked goods to handmade plushies and bags.

Afternoon hike

Beginning at 2 p.m. on Nov. 25, the afternoon hike through Hueston Woods provides an opportunity for those staying on campus to spend some time outdoors. Those interested should meet at the nature center prior to the walk and wear comfortable, fitting footwear. Participants should also come with their cars.

Archery

On Nov. 26, archery will be held at the Hueston Woods Archery Range. This is another great way to get outside, and it allows attendees to try something new and dabble in the act of archery.

Raptors of Ohio

Held at the Hueston Woods Nature Center, Raptors of Ohio is a unique nature experience beginning at 2 p.m. on Nov. 26. Attendees will get to learn about local predatory birds and get the opportunity to see them close.

