Twin sisters to take the court for Miami hoops this season

This offseason, the Miami women’s basketball team landed a couple of exciting recruits via transfer from the University of Cincinnati. These players are fifth-years Jada and Jadyn Scott, twin sisters out of Frederica Academy in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

The Scott twins have been starting together for four years at UC and look to bring their success as a duo to Millett Hall this upcoming season.

“We’ve been playing together since the beginning,” Jadyn said. “It has definitely shaped us into the players we are today, because we know each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”

Achieving this level of play as a duo didn’t come without its own share of obstacles and challenges. One of the biggest factors in playing with a sibling is the natural built-in competition. When it comes to Jada and Jadyn, this didn’t stop them but instead helped push them further into success.

“Competitiveness between us has definitely helped us,” Jadyn said. “She’s not about to one-up me in a game or in the weight room. If she’s benching more than me, then I have to bench more than her.”

Jada echoed this sentiment.

Both of the sisters have been around the game of basketball since a young age with their mom coaching and their older brother playing. Their older brother Trevon played basketball at Cincinnati as well, from 2015-2020.

As Jadyn and Jada grew up with the game, they both developed their own styles, motivations and passions for the game while playing for the same team every year since middle school.

For Jada, she finds a lot of her motivation in her own family's support, while Jadyn looks more to her personal connection to the game.

“My inspiration is just being around the sport,” Jadyn said. “Actually liking it for myself and not because anyone else played makes it like a personal love for me.”

With both of these players' unique play and style and their ability to work as a duo on the court, Miami’s starting five is bound for a shakeup and a good season with the team’s eyes on the Mid-American Conference title.

“My mentality is to win, I’m trying to go far,” Jada said. “But the end goal is to win a championship; I’m trying to go out with a bang.”

Jadyn mirrored the same thoughts and feelings of going out with a bang.

“I just want to go out with a bang and dominate every game,” Jadyn said. “I also want to show how good of a leader I am and build the culture of this program.”

With being on a new team for the first time in years, plus the shakeup Miami women’s basketball went through this offseason with the resignation of former coach DeUnna Hendrix, the twins do face some unique challenges. But compared to what they’ve done in the past, it’s nothing they can’t accomplish.

“Where we went from the summer to where we are now is a complete 360,” Jadyn said. “But I can personally see though that there is a lot of growth and development going on for this team.”

The grit from both of the sisters can be seen, and their effect on the court has already been evident in scrimmages and practice. The team will surely have no shortage of mentality and strive to win it all.

