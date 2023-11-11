OPD responds to fraud and disorderly conduct

Between Nov. 6-13, Oxford Police Department (OPD) responded to several reports of fraud, assault and theft.

On Nov. 6, a male reported he had sent money to an online shopping site and can no longer access the money in his account.

The next day, an unknown subject wrote four checks for a total of almost $100,000 using the victim’s bank account and routing numbers.

At 6 p.m. on Nov. 6, a child’s bike was stolen by a male while the child was shopping inside Walmart.

Another theft was reported on Nov. 7 when several items were stolen from a woman’s vehicle on the 100-block of E. High St. There are no suspects at this time.

At 1 p.m. on Nov. 8, a woman reported that she was groped at her place of employment. She does not wish to pursue criminal charges.

Around 8:45 p.m. later that night, two Walmart employees were terminated after it was found they had been stealing from the store for several months. Charges are pending additional police investigation.

On Nov. 9, a woman reported a package delivered by USPS had been stolen from the common mail area of her building on the 200-block of N. Poplar St.

At 6 p.m. on Nov. 10, police received a report that a subject flattened three tires by letting the air out on the 300-block of S. Locust St. There are currently no suspects.

At 11 p.m. later that night, a female was highly intoxicated and in need of medical attention for a medical condition. She was taken to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital and issued summonses for underage drinking and disorderly conduct.

On Nov. 11, a hate symbol was reported on the exterior wall of an Uptown business on the 20-block of E. High St. Employees were working to get it cleaned off.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 12, around 1 a.m., police transported an intoxicated male who had vomited on himself to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital. He was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

At 2 a.m., officers responded to a disorderly subject and issued citations for disorderly conduct.

Just after 5 a.m., officers saw a running vehicle with the driver passed out behind the wheel. The driver refused to identify themselves or cooperate with officers. They were taken into custody for driving under the influence and obstruction.

On the 100-block of E. High St., a male was assaulted by a group of three to four males just before 6 a.m. The males fled the scene before officers arrived, and the victim was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

