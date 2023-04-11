OPD responds to fewer incidents during quiet week

The Oxford Police Department (OPD) reported several incidents of underage drinking and theft between Oct. 30 and Nov. 6.

An injured deer was put down on the 5000-block of College Corner Pike in the early morning hours of Oct. 31.

Also on Oct. 31, a woman reported her daughter as a missing and unruly child.

On the 30-block of West High Street, a 19-year-old female was found by officers to be intoxicated just before 1 a.m. on Nov. 1. The female was cited for underage drinking.

According to OPD’s media report, there were no reported incidents on Nov. 2.

During the early morning hours of Nov. 3, officers transported an unresponsive 20-year-old male from the 0-block of Park Place to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital. He was cited for underage drinking and disorderly conduct.

Later that same day, a package was reported stolen from the 200-block of North Beech Street. at 2:30 p.m.

Just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 4, officers responded to a birthday party that had gotten out of hand on the 6300-block of Fairfield Road. By the time officers arrived, the party had left, but OPD returned after the residents reported a leaf blower had been stolen.

On Nov. 5, a female reportedly bit another individual on the 0-block of North Poplar Street just before 2 a.m. and was charged with assault.

