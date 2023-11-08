Stay cozy in the cold

It’s finally time to embrace chilly temperatures as we move from late fall into winter, which begs the question: How do we stay comfortable and warm all while showing off our own personal style?

Fall is my favorite style season because there’s so much room for expression, from layering to fun colors to bold accessories. This week, I documented some of my favorite autumnal staple outfits for some cooler weather fashion inspiration.

Monday

I took a page from Meg Ryan’s “When Harry Met Sally” closet with a white sweater and checkered mini skirt. My H&M sweater has been a staple piece in my wardrobe since last winter because oversized knit never goes out of style.

It’s perfect for the fall-to-winter transition, especially approaching the holidays. It keeps me cozy and chic on brisk fall days, paired with my mini skirt to give it an elevated look.

Photo by Gianna Colarich | The Miami Student

Colarich dresses for Monday in a skirt.

Tuesday

This year’s Halloween was a chilly one, so I opted for a black sweater and ruby, velvet flares. If my pants look familiar, it’s because I’m so obsessed with them that I featured them in my last article too.

I love how they elevate every outfit, even this simple black sweater – and the velvet fabric keeps you warm and comfortable in the cold. Paired with these Steve Madden heels (one of my best investments), it’s an easy way to incorporate understated elegance.

Photo by Gianna Colarich | The Miami Student

Colarich felt fashionable on Tuesday.

Wednesday

I’ve seen Free People overalls all over campus this semester, and when my roommate got a pair, I was hooked. I had to get a pair for myself.

With soft fabric and a baggy cut, it’s one of the comfiest pieces in my rotation right now. I wore it over a long sleeve, but for colder days, try a heavier sweater underneath or throw a jacket over it to stay warm, cozy and stylish.

Photo by Gianna Colarich | The Miami Student

Colarich poses in her outfit for Wednesday.

Thursday

Moving later into the week, the weather seemed to be warming up, so I chose this cropped Aritzia sweater and black jeans. I’ve been loving waffle knit as a transitional style piece this season. It’s casual, but paired correctly, it’s an effortlessly chic wardrobe staple.

This outfit was perfect to keep me comfy yet presentable throughout my busy day, from my 8:30 a.m. class to an evening study date at Kofenya.

Photo by Gianna Colarich | The Miami Student

Colarich went a little warmer for the weather with her Thursday look.

Friday

We were pleasantly surprised this day with sunshine and 60 degree temperatures, so I opted for a Brandy Melville skirt and a light button-down sweater. The free-flowing, light fabric of the skirt let me hint toward my warmer weather style but bring in essences of fall with deep reds and gold accessories.

I’ve been loving all the outfits Oxford has to offer moving into the colder temperatures, and I encourage you to keep experimenting with your wardrobe. I can’t wait to see what this season of campus outfits brings. ﻿

Photo by Gianna Colarich | The Miami Student

Colarich finishes off the week strong with her fashion on Friday.

