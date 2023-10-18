Established 1826 — Oldest College Newspaper West of the Alleghenies
OPINION

The alto singer

Music is a great catalyst of emotion. When experiencing the new landscape of her college campus, Marin Manning felt the fullest effects of some nostalgic songs.

She walks down the steps of her dorm building to begin her 10 minute walk to class. She takes one airpod out of the case and places it in her right ear, as she does to begin each walk to class. She presses play on a new playlist.

The alto singer in her recognizes the song — she sang it during one of her senior year choir concerts at her high school. She remembers looking out to the audience to see her best friends cheering her on. 

The alto singer in her wants to pick apart the technical layers of the song.

The alto singer in her wonders if she should’ve continued singing in a choir while in college. 

But then the homesick kid in her comes to the surface. 

The homesick kid in her noticed the friendship bracelet on her wrist as she lifted her phone to skip the song. The same bracelet her best friends wear on three other college campuses. 

The homesick kid in her is reminded of the fact that her friend group is split up. Reminded of the fact that she feels lonely in this new place. Reminded of the fact that the friendship bracelets are in different states. 

She’s the one who has taken over. She used to be the eccentric, bubbly choir kid, but recently the quiet, introverted homesick kid has come out. 

The alto singer in her decided not to skip the song. The alto singer in her remembers seeing her friends in the audience as she sang the song on stage. The alto singer in her realizes she will soon have new friends to cheer her on. 

As other students walk past, they notice the airpod in her right ear, although they don’t quite understand the powerfulness of the song that plays. 

mannin10@miamioh.edu 

