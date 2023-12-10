Small Instagram musicians who need more attention

Senior staff writer Abbey Elizondo is letting you in on some of her favorite underground artists she found through Instagram.

I’m a huge fan of local and indie artists who try to start a following on Instagram, as the rise of streaming has discouraged people from discovering new artists if they don’t know their handles. So, I’ve created a curated list of artists that I think should get some extra love and attention.

A useful feature that I used to find these bands is clicking on the word “musician” or “band” underneath an account’s name. Instagram will give you a whole list of artists similar to the one you noticed.

St. Vinny Band: classic rock/americana, 94 followers, Bedford, Indiana

@stvinnyband

It shocked me to see that a casual rock band had such a little following when I stumbled upon St. Vinny Band while scrolling on Instagram. If you enjoy solid beats with a rock feel, this band is for you.

Kings by Day: alt rock, 1275 followers, Chicago, Illinois

@kingsbyday

This music reminds me of my middle school days when I’d go to Hot Topic every weekend. If this band had been playing, I would’ve wanted to stay there longer to listen to actually good music.

Burning River: classic rock, 1800 followers, Cleveland, Ohio

@burningriverofficial

This band has a smooth yet classic rock feel. If someone had told me one of their songs was in the first “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie, I probably wouldn’t question it. Good Ohioans just rocking out.

Boiler: rock/blues, 2072 followers

Enjoy what you're reading?

Signup for our newsletter Email Address

@boiler_music

Boiler sounds like the music of Football Sundays and “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osborne, yet somehow also has very smooth guitar riffs that keep me wanting more. As advertised, the duo is two brothers playing a mix of rock and blues. I couldn’t enjoy the combo more if I wanted to.

Saint Blonde: alternative/indie, 6955 followers, Denton, Texas

@heysaintblonde

A bunch of talented people mixing pop, indie, and techno together to make a band that sounds like the child of One Republic and Oh The Hellos. And the name? Don’t even get me started on how cool that sounds.

Elba Rose: alternative/indie, 12k followers, Brighton, UK

@elbarosemusic

Maisie Peters fans and people who love British alt. rock, please check this girl out. There’s always been something about British singers who captivate like no other.

Callum Ker: country, 138k followers, Nashville, Tennessee

@callum_kerr_1

Following the British trend, this Scotsman based in Nashville writes classic American country music with a Scottish twist. He has a bigger following than most other artists in this list, but I want him to come out with a full album asap.

Caamp: folk/pop, 249k followers, New Albany, Ohio

@caamp

Another Ohio band very close to my heart. These guys are based near where I grew up, so it’s hard not to love their music. The indie yet country style makes me want to escape into the hills of West Virginia and never return.

@earlgreyincense

elizonar@miamioh.edu