Oxtoberfest is coming to Uptown Oxford on Saturday, Oct. 14

After local partners helped the event turn into a success last year, Oxtoberfest is returning.

Bring your beer steins because Oxtoberfest is back. Oxford's own German-themed festival is preparing for its second year on Oct. 14 from 1 -8 p.m. in Uptown.

The six-hour event combines traditional German beers, cider, food, live music and more. Festival-goers both young and old are encouraged to enjoy the festivities while dressed in their best lederhosen.

To kick off the event, Oxford Mayor and honorary Burgermiester William Snavely will give a short speech and then tap the Oxtoberfest beer keg to start the festivities.

In the Burgermiester’s Beer Garden, there will be German domestic and local craft beers. The garden, sponsored by the local restaurant Steinkeller, is where people can taste the beer selection and fill up their steins.

For those who have their own, there will be stein-holding competitions at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. This is where festival-goers can show off their steins and strength by holding them as long as possible until only one person is left standing.

There will also be non-drinking-related activities for people under 21 and for those who choose not to participate.

Maryam Nawaz, a junior psychology major, went to Oxtoberfest last year with friends and said she plans on attending again this Saturday. She said although she won’t be participating in any drinking activities for religious reasons, she will be taking part in other activities.

“I’m definitely doing the pumpkin painting,” Nawaz said. “I’ve never actually painted pumpkins before.”

The festival will also offer a variety of food options. Food trucks parked on High Street and restaurants, like Steinkeller, will be available for a nibble of traditional German fare. At one food truck called All Good Stuff, customers can partake in meals like Kielbasa sausage and sauerkraut or grab a quick snack of Goetta balls.

Once bellies are filled, there will be nearly 20 pop-up shops to browse through. Each tent will be stocked with merchandise from local artisans and other small businesses.

Seth Cropenbaker, economic development specialist for the City of Oxford, said there will be a few new elements to look forward to this year including a new band, a mechanical pumpkin ride and more activities for Kids Corner.

Throughout the day, there will be live music performed by three different bands. From 1 - 4:30 p.m., the Bergstrasse Boys will play classic Oktoberfest music. From 5:30 - 8 p.m., the band Duhlan, which is new to Oxtoberfest, will play contemporary Celtic tunes. Also, during the entire event, a jagdhorn band called the German Hunting Horn Band will wander the festival playing traditional German songs.

Nawaz said her favorite part about Oxtoberfest last year was seeing full-time Oxford residents and Miami University students come together.

“It’s really fun, there’s lots of stuff to do,” Nawaz said. “I just encourage people to go to it.”

According to Cropenbaker, the city is expecting a larger turn out this year. He said he is excited to see people come together and feels the event will be a success.

“I think you’ll see a variety of folks from around our community at the event, enjoying what Oxford has to offer … and we trust that it’ll be a beautiful fall day,” Cropenbaker said.

