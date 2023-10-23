OPD responds to theft and property damage

Several incidents of property damage and theft were reported to Oxford Police Department (OPD) between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22. According to the OPD’s Media Report, incidents ranged from stolen construction cones to reckless driving.

The owner of Red Brick Management reported two freshly planted flowers were stolen from her business in the morning of Oct. 16. Later that day, another individual on the 500-block of N. Beech St. notified police that their license plate was stolen from their parked vehicle.

On Oct. 17, another individual reported vehicular damage to police. Overnight, their driver-side mirror was damaged while parked on the 100-block of N. College Ave.

During the early evening of Oct. 18, an individual reported their Amazon package was stolen from their apartment on the 5000-block of Red Cloud Court.

No incidents were reported on Oct. 19, according to the media report.

Officers responded to Brick Street at 2 a.m. on Oct. 20, where a male was tampering with audio equipment. After pursuing him on foot, police arrested the male and charged him with resisting arrest, obstructing official business, vandalizing property worth over $500 and underage drinking.

Later that day, a theft was reported to police at 5700-block of College Corner Pike. The suspect fled the scene, but after a brief investigation, officers identified the suspect and issued warrants for her arrest.

The next morning, several construction cones were stolen from an individual’s job site and the incident was reported to police. There are no current suspects.

At 10 p.m. on Oct. 21, a caller reported a reckless driver, and police stopped the vehicle near East Chestnut and Oak Street. There was one driver and two occupants, who were all charged with underage offenses and open container violations as the operator or passenger of a motor vehicle.

Officers transported an intoxicated male to McCullough-Hyde hospital around the same time. The male was charged with underage drinking and disorderly conduct.

Two incidents of vehicle damage were reported to police on Oct. 22. One individual alleged their driver’s side mirror was kicked while parked at 1 Wooster Place. The incident was captured on surveillance, but officers have no current suspects. Several hours later, vehicular damage was reported to police after an individual walked across the roof of a car at South Beech Street and West Spring Street.

