Established 1826 — Oldest College Newspaper West of the Alleghenies
NEWS

Miami’s Latiné Student Alliance rallies to save 18 humanities majors

Outside of Armstrong Students protest the possible removal of 18 majors in the humanities.
Outside of Armstrong Students protest the possible removal of 18 majors in the humanities.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, Miami University students gathered in front of Armstrong Student Center to protest the possible removal of 18 humanities majors. Students held signs with messages of their dissatisfaction with the situation and waved various flags to show their support.

One of the main goals of the protest was to raise awareness about efforts to increase enrollment in the effected majors. Mónnica Gay, a junior social work and urban and regional planning major who is also the president of the Latiné Student Alliance, talked about how they want to make sure students have their voices heard.

“I really want students to enroll in the majors, build awareness and realize that a lot of majors are getting cut and the only way to stop it is if we have a lot of enrollment,” Gay said.

Photo by Sarah Frosch | The Miami Student
Students create signs to show their dissatisfaction with the situation.

Financial problems have been cited as one of the main reasons Miami is looking at cutting these low-enrolled majors. Santiago Rivera-Brogan, a junior psychology and art therapy major, thinks the university uses funds in the wrong places and focuses those funds too much on bigger establishments like the Farmer School of Business. 

“The university is not putting their funding into the things that need to be put into,” Rivera-Brogan said. “To me, it looks like they are focusing on the things that are already big.”

The proposed plan, which must be decided on by Dec. 1, would result in an overhaul of 18 majors, ranging from German to critical race and ethnic studies. Dylan Haplin, a senior individualized studies major with a focus on labor organizing, thinks that getting rid of these majors would challenge Miami’s reputation in fostering the liberal arts. 

“It's also moving Miami as a school away from those more inclusive and progressive majors,” Haplin said. 

skolnyjc@miamioh.edu

Enjoy what you're reading?
Signup for our newsletter

Read More

Even if Issue 2 is passed, vape shops may not receive proper licensing to sell cannabis products.

Issue 2: 17 local vape shops and what it means for Oxford

By Raquel Hirsch | 4 hours ago

Ohio’s upcoming general election features Issue 2 on the ballot which, if passed, would legalize the recreational use of marijuana for Ohio residents over the age of 21. However, the addition of recreational marijuana dispensaries likely won’t impact Oxford's 17 vape shops. 

Olivia Herron presented the new climate action plan to ASG.﻿

ASG combines treasury and finance positions following vacancy

By Kasey Turman | 6 hours ago

On Oct. 24, Miami University’s Associated Student Government (ASG) combined the positions of Secretary of the Treasury and Secretary of Finance, elected two senators to the student trustees selection committee and received new information on Miami’s climate action plan.

Trending