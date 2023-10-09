Celebrating ‘In Utero’ 30 years later

Released originally in 1993, “In Utero,” Nirvana’s third and final album, is best understood as a crystallized moment, a staunch triumph of the will against corporate culture that had bled the grunge movement dry.

Faced with following up the massive success of its pop culture-altering sophomore effort “Nevermind,” Nirvana released “In Utero” as a caustic response to its newfound fame.

Kurt Cobain, as well as his bandmates Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl, wanted a return to their roots, a realignment with the punk values at the core of the Seattle scene. Deciding that Butch Vig’s production on “Nevermind” was too smooth and polished, the band resolved to find the noisiest producer possible: Steve Albini. The results were immediate.

Even after its debut 30 years ago, “In Utero” still has an edge of abrasiveness that keeps its vitriolic content fresh and raucously intoxicating even now. The angst and venom present on “In Utero” still resonate now, decades later.

“I love the crunchy sound of “In Utero,” said Andie Karrenbauer, a junior social work major. “The vocals paired with the music really create a strong emotion for the listener and work really well together.”

Cobain’s strong lyrics mixed with the slash-and-burn guitar, ever-pulsing bass and concussive drumming create a depth of sound that allows the listener to sink into the noise.

“I really connect with the emotions behind [‘In Utero’] … it’s great for releasing emotions,” said Lea Johnson, a junior strategic communication major.

Not only was the album a success — it debuted at number one and sold five million copies in the United States alone — but it also created another path for artists at the top of their game to take: challenge fans rather than pander to them.

Several artists have followed in Nirvana’s footsteps: Radiohead’s “Kid A,” Kanye West’s “Yeezus,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” etc. “In Utero” not only expanded the options for famous artists in their prime, but also expanded the extremes of music on mainstream radio.

The record paved the way for artists like The Deftones, Korn, Rage Against the Machine, System of a Down and Linkin Park to achieve mainstream success.

Even musical styles like emo and post-hardcore were able to achieve moderate success, despite being rooted in punk traditions and abrasive soundscapes that were traditionally seen in the music business as the antithesis of success.

Despite never reaching the levels of success or a space in the collective pop culture memory that its predecessor “Nevermind” enjoys, "In Utero” holds a place as an underrated album that helped usher in new sounds to listeners across the United States.

To celebrate this seminal recording, Nirvana has released a 30th Anniversary edition of “In Utero.” It’s a sprawling edition of the album, containing the original recordings with six B-sides, as well as two live concerts of the album, totaling 72 tracks – a fitting tribute to one of the most potent swansongs in rock and roll.

