Halloween puts college students in a pickle as they lose sight of the holiday’s meaning

Halloween is upon us, just days away. Cowboys, nurses, fairies, zombies, angels, TV characters and that guy in the pickle costume come out for one spooky night each year.

Nowadays, Halloween seems to be more about making costumes sexy, getting drunk and making out with that pickle costume guy. People are most worried about having three original costume ideas for each night of going out on Hallo-weekend.

Admittedly, Hallo-weekend can be really fun, and I’m not complaining, especially since I just purchased my own pickle costume (no relation).

But, this is #notMYHalloween we all grew up with and loved as kids. That Halloween had fun costumes, candy and haunted houses. Ever since I experienced a sugar high mixed with adrenaline from a haunted house, I have been chasing that feeling my whole life. You know, the perfect mix of sugar and terrified.

I’ve tried eating a pound of fudge and watching “The Shining,” but it simply wasn’t the same. I just ended up hiding in the bathroom with every light turned on in my house.

Haunted houses are no longer scary. Now, the real scare frights come from people calling your costume unoriginal, basic or simply pathetic. If you wanted to do a proper 2023 college haunted house, it would look like a fully lit house with college students popping out of a corner to roast your fit.

“Why are you dressed like a pickle?” “Why did you pay $500 for a pickle costume?” “Are you even wearing anything under the pickle costume?”

These are the kinds of questions everyone gets. Everyone gets them.

This is not a new Halloween trend. I’ve heard the same comments from people over the years. Things like, “Are you really wearing the same costume two days in a row?” and “Why are you still wearing the pickle costume? Halloween was two weeks ago.” and “Bro, you need to wash that pickle costume.”

Can’t we just focus on the candy and having a fun, spooky night? Instead, I just keep getting questions about my pickle costume.

People are so wrapped up in the costumes that they forget the true meaning of Halloween — dressing like a pickle, writing a random, oddly specific article about it and hopefully ending the night with a midnight kiss because they read said article.

So, this Halloween, ask yourself, “Have I lost sight of a true Halloween or am I dressing as a pickle?”

