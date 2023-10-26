PHOTOS: Fall foliage paints Oxford

Though leaves across campus have gone gold, temperatures stayed high enough for students to lounge outside and enjoy the colors up close.

Yellow, orange and red, the colors synonymous with the fall season. Every year Mother Nature puts on a stunning display of colors, one last “hoorah” before the trees go dormant for the winter.

Whether you’re walking past the Seal, gazing over the lawns of Western Campus or taking a hike through the Natural Areas, Miami’s fall colors will no doubt dazzle you. And they look a lot better than in Cincinnati.

Lucky for Miami students, not only do we have a campus full of beautiful, grand trees, but we are also currently in the peak of fall foliage colors. This year, in our corner of Ohio, this lasts from Oct.17 to Nov. 4, giving us a few more days to appreciate these colors in their maximum vibrance.

Leaves of deciduous trees (those that lose their leaves before winter) begin changing their colors in response to colder temperatures and less sunlight. This lack of energy from the sun causes the leaves to slow and eventually stop the production of chlorophyll, the pigment that plants produce to give them their green color.

The leaves fall as the tree goes dormant, saving its energy for the equally incredible blossom in the spring. But while these colors are here, they sure are something to admire.

nortonsm@miamioh.edu