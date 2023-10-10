‘Ahsoka’ season one proves that Dave Filoni is washed out

Where do I even begin with season one of “Ahsoka?”

How about with the hottest take I’ve ever had about the Star Wars franchise: Dave Filoni can’t make live-action Star Wars content. He can hardly remember the character he created over a decade ago, the main character of this series, Ahsoka Tano.

Ahsoka Tano was introduced in the “Clone Wars” movie, then appeared in all seven seasons of “The Clone Wars” series. She is Anakin Skywalker’s padawan at the start of the series, and then through many unfortunate events, The Jedi Order accuses her of treason and murder. She leaves The Order and her identity as a Jedi, which is one reason why so many people love her as a character, myself included.

Ahsoka was and still is one of my all-time favorite Star Wars characters. Yet, I don’t count this series as a reflection of her true character.

I wish I could tell you what happened in this series besides a bunch of random cameos and mildly choreographed fight scenes, but that’s it. There was no plot or overarching goal. The finale did nothing to keep me invested in the possibility of a second season.

I could’ve written a better, more accurate version of Ahsoka’s character. It’s been 10 years since I finished “The Clone Wars” series, yet I somehow remember more about Ahsoka’s personality than her own creator.

For anyone who isn’t as invested in “Star Wars” as I am (trust me, it’s a lot to unpack), most Jedi start to act hubristic after they reach middle age. They repeat phrases like “trust in the force” and “it will work out” in every other scene.

Ahoska’s ship almost breaks down? Trust in the force. Don’t worry about it.

The sad truth is that the version of Ahsoka people meet in this show is nothing like the Ahsoka I know and love — a risk-taker and fighter who rejected the Jedi Order and survived on her own. This “new” Ahsoka makes stupid decisions without thinking about any of the consequences and has no purpose throughout her entire journey to who-knows-where in the galaxy.

Did I forget to mention that the only character with well-crafted dialogue is a robot version of David Tenant? He explained more of this series through exposition than Ahsoka ever did.

This series also fell victim to the same issue “The Book of Boba Fett” encountered, where Ahsoka was absent for almost a whole episode. Great idea, Filoni. No one will notice the main character is missing.

The producers tried to get audiences interested by dropping Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker in a few episodes, but all that did was confuse fans like me. At this point in time, Darth Vader (aka Anakin Skywalker) is dead, so Ahsoka should have grieved his death.

Instead, she goes on a wild goose chase after Grand Admiral Thrawn who is trying to rebuild the Empire. She then finds some shell people. Then she decides that everything will be okay in the end.

I know there was a writer’s strike, but you’re telling me this is the best we can get from Star Wars right now?

If anyone needs me, I’ll be rewatching “The Clone Wars” to remember who Ahoska truly is, and why she would never go back to being a Jedi after what The Order did to her.

Rating: 2/10

