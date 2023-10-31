After 40 seasons, Miami volleyball head coach Carolyn Condit to retire following 2023

Carolyn Condit is the winningest head coach in Miami University history for any sport.

It’s hard to think about Miami University volleyball without head coach Carolyn Condit, who has been at the helm for 40 years. But after this season, that will be the program’s reality.

Today, the volleyball team announced that Condit will officially retire after the 2023 season concludes, marking an end to a legendary coaching career.

Condit has overseen the most wins as coach in Miami history for any sport. Her current record at Miami is 682-549. Including four years as the head coach at Xavier University before coming to Miami, Condit has over 750 career wins.

With 376 career Mid-American Conference (MAC) wins, Condit is the only volleyball coach to ever eclipse 300 MAC wins.

Since Condit took over in 1984, Miami has won 10 MAC Championships, including four in a row between 2016 and 2019. She has been MAC Coach of the Year six times and recorded nine NCAA Tournament appearances.

"My years at Miami have flown by, and I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to coach so many bright and talented young women at such a prestigious university,” Condit said in a release from Miami University Athletics posted Monday. “They have impacted my life more than they know,"

The RedHawks next and final home series will be against the University of Akron Zips on Nov. 10 and 11 at 6:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

A special postgame ceremony will be held for Condit after the Nov. 11 game, her final home game as head coach..

The RedHawks’ final regular season matchup will be on the road at Bowling Green State University the following Wednesday at 6 p.m.

"As our longest-serving and winningest coach, Coach Condit's career at Miami has been extraordinary," Miami University President Gregory Crawford said in the same release. "We will miss her profoundly, but her passion for student-athletes' success and constant pursuit of excellence will live on at Miami.”

andrewrelvas04

relvasaj@miamioh.edu﻿