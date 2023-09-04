Climate change, El Niño and more are to blame for the extreme summer heat waves

Ohio is notorious for having extreme seasons, both hot and cold. In the summer, the average high temperature across the state ranges in the low to mid-80s. This summer, however, Ohioans may have noticed something different.

Despite average temperatures being at their normal level, in July and parts of August, temperatures in Ohio reached the mid and upper 90s, staying at these highs for multiple days in a row, producing extreme heat waves.

This isn’t just an Ohio or Midwest phenomenon. Extreme heat waves have been felt around the world this summer, especially in North America, Europe and Asia, and this July was the hottest month globally in recorded history. It is even predicted to have been the hottest month in more than 100,000 years.

What is especially interesting about this record-breaking heat wave is the multitude of factors that are to blame. The first and foremost problem is climate change, specifically caused by humans in the form of greenhouse gas emissions and the destruction of natural ecosystems that capture carbon. Despite promises by countries to reduce their emissions, the world is not on track to meet the Paris Agreement’s goal of keeping temperatures at or below 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures.

“Not only is it getting just hotter, we’re seeing more frequent heat waves, more intense heat waves and longer lasting heat waves as well,” said Stacy Porter, an assistant professor of environmental sciences at Wittenberg University who specializes in climate and atmospheric sciences.

Meanwhile, other phenomena in the ocean, both natural and unnatural, are contributing to the scorching heat. The naturally occurring El Niño, a climate pattern that flips ocean currents by pushing warm water toward the west coast of the Americas, simultaneously increases temperatures across much of North America. Similarly, ocean temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean have reached never-before-seen extremes, from the waters around Britain down to the Florida Keys across to the Mediterranean all experiencing record-breaking sea surface temperatures.

Porter explained that, despite El Niño being a naturally occurring event, climate change is altering its behavior. Typically in an El Niño year, hurricanes are less common, but systems have been popping up frequently in the north Atlantic and even the eastern Pacific oceans as increasing average temperatures begin to off-put the effects of El Niño.

Moreover, the unusual weather phenomena causing these high temperatures will continue into the fall, according to Fox Weather. The dry conditions associated with El Niño are also expected to be elevated.

Living in a warming environment

Despite the heat, many people choose summer to spend time outdoors in nicer weather, while others must work outside. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reports that thousands of workers every year become sick with heat-related illnesses. OSHA recommends that anyone spending extended time outdoors during periods of extreme heat wear a hat and loose, breathable clothing and take water breaks before feeling thirsty.

Summer is a great time to spend time outside, but precautions should always be taken to ensure safety above all else. Even as the school year begins, temperatures could remain higher than normal. When walking to and from classes, make sure to have plenty of water and fill up inside buildings. Check the weather, heat index and humidity in the mornings and choose the appropriate clothes to wear.

Indoor activities such as lifting, running and swimming at Miami University’s rec center are a great way to stay active while avoiding hot temperatures. However, if you have an itch to be outdoors when it is hot, consider using trails in the Natural Areas that are shaded by trees rather than areas exposed directly to the sun.

Enjoy what you're reading?

Signup for our newsletter Email Address

The increasing frequency of record-breaking high temperatures paints a clear picture that climate change is a serious problem. While the cluster of events this summer may seem like an unusual coincidence producing these high temperatures, that is not the case. Climate change causes climate change and extreme weather events, and the rate of these changes has been shown to be exacerbated by humans.

“It could be a lot worse if we continue to do what we’re doing; this may be only a temporary normal,” Porter said. “But you do have agency and the more that you can think of yourself beyond the individual, be a part of the collective, then you can start making real change.”

Changes to energy systems, such as Miami’s LEED buildings and transition to renewable energy sources like geothermal and solar, are great ways to massively decrease greenhouse gas emissions. The evidence is clear that climate change is changing our livelihoods; therefore it is important as individuals to support projects such as these and continually push the institutions that have the funds and resources available to become more sustainable.

nortonsm@miamioh.edu















