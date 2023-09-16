Something for everyone: Miami University clubs and organizations to join

Miami University has more than 600 clubs and organizations that any student can join.

With more than 600 clubs and organizations that any student can join, the extracurricular opportunities at Miami University can feel infinite and overwhelming for first-years. To get you started, we recommend checking out these seven organizations.

Don’t stop here, though! Make sure to check out all the clubs, intramural teams and more at Mega Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 3 on Academic Quad.

Miami Activities and Programming

Do you love planning and coordinating events for others to enjoy? Do you want to help decide what events happen at Miami this year? Then Miami Activities and Programming (MAP) is the organization for you!

MAP aspires to bring a sense of community to students through shared experiences. It coordinates concerts featuring artists like Yung Gravy, movie nights out on Central Quad, skate nights at Goggin Ice Arena and more.

Interested in joining? Follow MAP on Instagram @miami_map for more information.

The Miami Film Society

As a student in Oxford, going to the movie theater means a 20-minute drive to Hamilton. If you're a movie buff, don’t have a car on campus or just don’t want to make the drive, join the Miami Film Society (MFS) for a theater-like experience.

MFS meets once a week for a movie screening and a discussion about that week's film for those who wish to stay. They screen movies like “Bullet Train,” “Interstellar” and “But I’m a Cheerleader.”

If you are interested in joining MFS, find it on The Hub and follow the directions to get updates on upcoming meetings.

The Miami Student

Interested in writing about hard news on topics such as affirmative action or reviews on movies like “Barbie”? Join The Miami Student team and write for sections like Campus & Community, Entertainment, Opinion and more.

Founded in 1826, The Student is an independent newspaper covering topics broad and small. It strives to inform the Miami and Oxford communities of recent news and issues.

Want to write for TMS? Fill out this Google Form to let us know, and we’ll reach out to get you started!

Swing Syndicate

Love to dance? Come dance like it’s the 1930s with the Swing Syndicate dance club. No experience is needed.

Learn to dance the Charleston, Lindy Hop and more. Lessons are weekly and every month is a social dance where everyone is welcome.

Join on The Hub and come to the next lesson or event!

Department of Magical Appreciation

If you love all things Harry Potter, then the Department of Magical Appreciation (DMA) is the club for you.

Come compete for the House Cup, attend the Yule Ball and discuss the books and movies at biweekly meetings. DMA meets on Thursdays from 8 to 9 p.m. in Shideler Hall.

You can become a witch or wizard of DMA by joining on The Hub.

Men’s Glee Club

Let your voice be heard across the world with Men’s Glee Club!

One of Miami’s oldest clubs, the Men’s Glee Club is a brotherhood of around 100 students. Audition for the chance to tour and perform in countries like Belgium, England, France and more.

Auditions can be scheduled by contacting the club’s advisor, Jeremy Jones.

Miami University Hammocking Club

When the sun starts to warm up the campus, the trees fill up with students in hammocks … but don’t hammock alone! Join the Miami Hammocking Club to make new friends and explore campus.

If you are interested, follow the club on Instagram @muhammocks to learn when and where the next meeting will be!

