Kayla Perfect joins the RedHawks in pursuit of former glory

Kayla Perfect is excited about her chance to win a Mid-American Conference Championship in her first year at Miami.

When Miami’s women’s soccer team made a Mid-American Conference tournament appearance last year, it was the first in eight years. Bolstered by eight seniors, the 2022-23 team dealt with plenty of adversity, but Head Coach Courtney Sirman says the leadership those seniors offered was pivotal to their success.

This year, seven out of eight of those seniors aren’t returning.

Every year, Sirman is faced with different team leadership and chemistry, which can affect the program as a whole. While the team has eight rising seniors to rely on this year, its continued success will also fall on nine incoming first-years, including Kayla Perfect from Medina, Ohio.

Perfect started playing soccer when she was 4 years old. She played club soccer until she eventually started playing for International ECNL, an international girl’s soccer club. Each fall, Perfect played for Medina High School, where she served as team captain for her junior and senior year and was named First Team All-Conference. For Perfect, while club soccer was more competitive, playing for Medina was more enjoyable.

“It was cool to play in front of people I went to school with,” Perfect said. “The aspect of playing against different schools and having more rivalries while playing in front of your friends and family makes high school soccer more fun.”

During the recruiting process, Perfect searched for a college with strong academics and a strong soccer program that was close to home. On her first visit to Miami, she found her match.

Sirman and the older players want to make good impressions on every recruit’s first visit. On Perfect’s visit, the incoming was impressed by the program and said she felt welcomed.

“It’s important to us that the recruits feel a sense of belonging on the team well in advance of the season,” Coach Sirman said. “They’re going to feel more comfortable with the people around them, which will let them play less nervously.”

Perfect’s background at an international club was a huge draw for Miami. International ECNL is notorious for winning, and Sirman knew Perfect would bring that spirit to Miami.

“We want to win championships here,” Sirman said, “so we want to bring players that come from teams where winning is a statement. Her club also plays a very similar style to what we play, so that transition will be very easy for her."

For Sirman, Perfect demonstrated that she is a very technical and smart player. Her ability to play multiple positions including forward, attacking and wingback will also help with the team’s depth and Sirman’s plan to transition to a 3-5-2 formation.

With their previous successful season, the RedHawks are expected to continue their outstanding performance this upcoming season. For Kayla, the chance to win a MAC championship in her first year is exciting.

Enjoy what you're reading?

Signup for our newsletter Email Address

“I like how the MAC is fairly competitive,” Perfect said. “It’s not the same team winning every year. It’s going to be really cool to see if we can make it far.”

babukc2@miamioh.edu



