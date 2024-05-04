Ways to stress less this exam season

For college students around the country, exam season is one of the most stressful times of year. Between studying, papers and packing for the semester, things can be tense. Luckily, Miami University offers plenty of ways students can engage in activities to help them distress.

Student Counseling Service (SCS)

Student Health Services Building, second floor

SCS occupies the second floor of the Student Health Services building. During more regular portions of the year, it offers a variety of ways to help destress, including its meditation room. It also offers emergency counseling services available during business hours for students that might need them.

Dog therapy

Mondays and Tuesdays 2-3 p.m., Thursdays 3-4 p.m.

Housed in the student counseling services center, dog therapy is offered three times a week, Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Perfect for those that are missing their pets at home, dog therapy is a fantastic way to destress.

Outdoor fun

This time of year, the weather in Oxford is generally fantastic. It’s a great time to take advantage of the miles of hiking trails behind Western campus that lead all over campus. In addition, there are trails running through Oxford. Getting exercise is always beneficial for your mental health, even better if it’s outside.

In addition, a quick walk to Spring Street Treats will get you fresh air and some delicious ice cream.

Another fun option is hammocking. They’re typically easy to get a hold of, and Western campus has plenty of good hammocking spots.

Arts and crafts

Arts and crafts: using your hand to make things, practicing creativity and motor skills and taking your mind off exams. This can be done through clubs like visual art, the crochet club or the makerspace in the library.

The rec

In addition to basic cardio equipment and weights, the rec offers an indoor climbing wall and pool as well as group fitness classes.

A movie marathon

Whether by yourself or with a group of friends, there is nothing better than a movie marathon to help take your mind off of exams and papers. Whether it be a romcom, drama or even a horror movie, with a good bucket of popcorn, a movie can make all your stress disappear.

Meditation

Meditation has long been a practice that helps relieve stress and anxiety. However, some people find it difficult to do on their own. Luckily, guided meditations are easily accessible across the internet.

Headspace is a great provider of free guided meditation services on YouTube.

