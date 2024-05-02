‘Omigod You Guys!’ Stage Left’s ‘Legally Blonde’ was ‘Serious’ly spectacular!

“What, like it’s hard?”

From April 25-28, Miami University musical theater organization Stage Left put on a fully student-run production of “Legally Blonde” at the Harry T. Wilks Theater in Armstrong Student Center.

The production of “Legally Blonde” was captivating, comedic and campy all in one, thanks to the direction of junior Emma Enderle.

“[‘Legally Blonde’] has been a favorite of mine for the longest time,” Enderle said. “Me and my friend from home had a dream of directing it together. Unfortunately, she doesn't go here, but I’m glad I still got to fulfill that. This show has a special place in my heart, especially as a blonde woman. I love the little girly-pop moments and also the fun, inspiring girl-power moments.”

The “Legally Blonde” musical, based on the 2001 film, is filled with drama and dance breaks that the Stage Left cast executed perfectly on the Wilks stage.

The show follows Elle Woods, played by Sophie Wertz. Elle is the president of her sorority, Delta Nu, and she decides to enroll in Harvard Law School to get back together with her ex-boyfriend, Warner. Over the course of the story, she learns to merge her growing knowledge of law and her expertise in fashion with the help of her friends, learning to always stay true to herself rather than change herself for the people around her.

Sophie Wertz had the lead role as the iconic Elle Woods.

Wertz’s stellar interpretation of Elle as a character likely draws from experiences being a member of Miami sorority, Chi Omega. Her charm and authentic emotions onstage truly shine as Elle in both her dialogue and incredible singing voice, especially evident in her rendition of the title song, “Legally Blonde,” and “So Much Better.”

John Kushman, who is casted as Elle’s ex-boyfriend Warner, played an unlikeable and shallow law student perfectly as he continuously hit on Elle throughout the show despite having a new girlfriend named Vivienne, played by Caitlin Zook.

“I loved learning all the songs and seeing all the choreography come together,” Zook said. “I only dance once in the show, so when I get to sit and watch everyone else dance, it's so cool because they can actually do it.”

Emmett Forrest, played by Bennett Ladowitz, serves as Elle’s mentor and eventual fiancée. He helps Elle hone her intelligence and wits throughout her time at Harvard. Ladowitz played a nerdy yet suave version of Emmett and had incredible chemistry with Wertz, giving audiences a believable and captivating love story.

Emmet’s character is completely opposite from his higher-up professor Callahan, played by Ian Dewey, who made the audience love to hate his cunning, piranha-like demeanor.

Annabel Wildermuth’s role as Brooke exhibited the endurance and stamina that one must have to be able to pull off her role as a workout star, all while singing and jump-roping her heart away in “Whipped Into Shape.”

The Delta Nu girls served as the perfect Greek chorus throughout the show’s run, especially in the opening number, “Omigod You Guys” and “Positive,” where they bond through sisterhood and their protectiveness over Elle’s endeavors in both law and love.

Another standout performance was that of Paulette and Kyle, played by Camila Olsen and Will Rozak, who had the audience in tears from their impeccable comedic timing and their engaging (and awkward) love story.

From Andy Kraus sporting a jersey with “HORNY 69” embellished on the back to Warner mewing during his epilogue revealing he became a model, the campy humor of this show especially shined with the cast’s interpretation of each iconic character.

Photo by Ellen Long | The Miami Student

“The humor of ‘Legally Blonde’ has always been one of my favorites,” senior Kira Balgo said. “The cast in this specific production and the choices that were made acting-wise and singing-wise really accentuated the humor and comedy in the script and I just had such a fun time watching it.”

Tickets for “Legally Blonde” sold out right before the show’s opening night: a true testament to its popularity and to the overwhelming support shown for Stage Left’s performance.

“I've created a lot of friendships through Stage Left,” Enderle said. “I’m so glad I got to work on this show with my friends and people I would consider my family.”

