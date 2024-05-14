Lucia Morello: The glue of the gay community

Morello works at the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion (CSDI) and is the social media chair for Spectrum

To say that senior Lucia Morello is important to the LGBTQ+ community at Miami University would be an understatement.

Morello, a graduating zoology and individualized studies major, is known for his big heart. As a student worker at the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion (CSDI) and social media chair for Spectrum, an LGBTQ+ club that hosts programming and events for students, he has his hands on a lot of on-campus queer culture.

“If you’ve ever taken a silly little pin from the CSDI, there's a 75% chance I made it,” Morello said.

Morello works as one of the main organizers of the open doors clothes closet at CSDI, which provides free gender-affirming clothes to the queer community on campus through donations. He is also the social media exec for Model UN and an undergraduate assistant for WST 322 (Art and Politics of Representation).

Existing in these many communities allows him to cast a wide net of generosity and care.

At his combination 22nd birthday and 10th anniversary Gay Bash, students from all walks of life arrived to shower him with gifts.

Mia Demetro, a graduate student studying transformative education attended with some friends.

“Lucia is like the glue of all of this,” Demetro said. “[He] does a really good job of finding different people and gluing them together.”

Other students talk about how Morello’s visibility as openly queer on campus is an important source of representation for them.

Nate Hall, a senior political science major, said campus life would be different without Morello.

“If Lucia leaves, it's like if the sun is disappearing,” Hall said.

Morello, taken aback by this outpouring of kindness, looked out over the party.

Enjoy what you're reading?

Signup for our newsletter Email Address

“That makes me want to cry,” Morello said. “In a positive way.”

rothra2@gmail.com



