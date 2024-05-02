Flying plants and a stolen vehicle in Oxford

Between April 22 and April 29, Oxford police responded to 18 incidents, according to the Oxford Police Department’s reports.

On April 23 at 5:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 10 block of S. Poplar St. for a burglary. The caller said that they heard an unknown person in their apartment. The officers searched the apartment but did not find anyone. There is no known suspect at this time.

At 6:38 p.m. on April 24, at the intersection of South Locust Street and West Chestnut Street, officers were dispatched for a firearm that had fallen off the back of a pickup truck. The firearm was recovered and tagged by the officers.

On April 25 at 5:18 p.m., in the zero block of Day Circle, officers were dispatched for the violation of a protection order. The caller stated that her ex-boyfriend had been repeatedly walking past her residence for several days in violation of her protection order. While on the scene, the officers saw the ex-boyfriend across the street and arrested him for violating the protection order.

At 1:25 a.m. on April 26, in the 100 block of N. Poplar St., a group of males was observed throwing a plant at a vehicle. When the officers arrived, one male remained at the scene. He was intoxicated, under 21 and in possession of a fake ID. There was no damage to the vehicle, but the male was charged with possession of a fake ID and underage drinking.

Later that same morning, at 8:01 a.m., a report came in that a white 2014 Ford Focus had been stolen on the 500 block of S. Main St. the day before. There are no suspects at this time.

On April 27 at 4:13 p.m., a vehicle crashed in the zero block of N. Locust St. The driver at fault was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested.

At 2:50 a.m. on April 28, during a traffic stop in the 100 block of Homestead Ave., the 20-year-old driver, who had failed to stop at a stop sign, was found to be intoxicated. He was arrested for driving under the influence and underage drinking.

That same morning at 5:16 a.m., in the 300 block of S. Main St., officers responded to a call about two males fighting. One of the men was found to have a warrant out in Warren County. He was transported and exchanged with the Warren County deputies.

smith646@miamioh.edu







