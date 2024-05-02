Associated Student Government passes cap on internal spending, among other pieces of legislation

Miami University’s Associated Student Government (ASG) passed four pieces of legislation, including a cap on internal spending. Senators also approved the Internal Operation Budget (IOB) for the next academic year.

Secretary of the Treasury Eve Harvy presented the IOB to the Senate floor. The budget requests were mainly for different committee events and discretionary purposes. It passed unanimously.

Speaker Pro Tempore-elect Nicholas Barry authored legislation to put a 12% cap on internal budgetary spending. Barry said in the 2019-2020 school year, the IOB was $19,938 excluding stipends. The current academic year was $174,146, including the summer, fall and spring semesters.

Barry said with the cap, more funding can be dedicated to student organizations. Secretary of On-campus Affairs Grace Payne and Parliamentarian Eli Davies expressed their support, saying it will encourage secretaries to be mindful of their spending. Senators passed this legislation.

“The current level of spending that [ASG] is doing is taking away funding that should be going to student organizations,” Barry said.

Barry authored another piece of legislation along with Senator Sam Miller, requiring secretaries to be more detailed in their budget requests because past requests were not specific. Senator Harry Lavine voiced his support, saying it encourages transparency. This legislation was passed.

ASG also passed legislation to encourage Miami’s Farmer School of Business to include Christian organizations in their list of Cultural Intelligence (CQ) student organizations. Senator Jacob Van Riper, author of the bill, said the site included other religious organizations but did not include Catholic Campus Ministry and Cru. He said the site was last updated in 2021 and includes several dead links.

“If you’re exploring or rather trying to choose your beliefs, you should not be given a filtered list,” Barry, a bill sponsor, said.

ASG passed legislation committing itself to re-evaluating cabinet positions. Davies, author of the bill, said a committee would be created to oversee the reconstruction. Student Body President-elect Will Brinely plans to appoint a director of this committee; members would include five senators nominated from the Senate floor, Brinely or a designee and Speaker of the Senate-elect Shelby Alford or another member of Senate leadership. According to the legislation, the goal is to limit redundant responsibilities and combine less demanding positions.

Secretary for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion August Ogunnowo and Secretary of Communications and Media Sydney Marcum reported on the embracing differences subcommittee. Ogunnowo said the purpose is to encourage students to interact with people they never would have. Marcum said she thinks the subcommittee will create more collaboration between committees in ASG.

“Embracing Differences is there to reduce the gap between multicultural groups and organizations and students and minority groups,” Ogunnowo said.

This was the last ASG meeting of the semester. Senator election packets are due at 5 p.m. on May 3.

grovergc@miamioh.edu