Spring into the new season with these entertainment staff picks

Spring has sprung in Oxford; gone are the days of gray skies and frigid temperatures. It’s time for the season of new beginnings (and darties), which means you need to freshen up your playlist.

Our entertainment staff has selected some of its favorite songs for spring. Whether you’re sunbathing, partying in someone’s lawn or spending a rainy day indoors, this is the perfect playlist for the season.

‘Dreams’ — The Cranberries

This song feels like waking up on a beautiful, warm spring morning and spending the day outside. The album on which this track appears, “Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?” is perfect for spring as a whole, but “Dreams” is truly a standout tune.

- Chloe Southard, Entertainment Editor

‘Folk Song’ — The Sundays

This is for the moodier spring days, those full of rain and gloom. This track makes me want to look out the window in a melancholic way while watching raindrops fall.

- Chloe Southard, Entertainment Editor

‘You Need Me Now?’ — girl in red ft. Sabrina Carpenter

While the overall meaning of the song may not directly correlate with the spring season, the colorful instrumentals make it the perfect song to listen to as the flowers begin to bloom and the weather grows warmer. girl in red takes the listener through an experience of finally letting go, and Sabrina Carpenter comes in with a fun verse about finally doing the things she always talked about doing but never did, like taking a trip to Hawaii.

- Stella Powers, Asst. Campus & Community Editor

‘Good Luck, Babe!’ — Chappell Roan

A fun, 1980s-sounding tune; the themes of self-discovery within this song are perfect for the spring season. Aside from just the spring-like vibes of the melody, the overall messages and concept of the song are perfect for spring: a season of growth.

- Stella Powers, Asst. Campus & Community Editor

“Good Luck, Babe!” combines Roan's iconic 1980s-inspired sound with a message especially relatable to LGBTQ+ listeners — that you're better off being yourself than trying to stop feeling how you really feel.

- Lily Wahl, Senior Staff Writer

‘Easy’ — Le Sserafim

Up-and-coming K-pop girl group Le Sserafim performed at Coachella this spring, and its nonchalant attitude about making difficult things look “Easy” are particularly uplifting on rainy spring days.

- Lily Wahl, Senior Staff Writer

‘Let the Sun In’ — Wallows

Wallows has this song on its spring EP, so I feel like it’s a given. It’s good for spring vibes.

- Josie Zimmerman, Staff Writer

‘Talk Too Much’ — COIN

This is a song I listened to quite a bit when my boyfriend and I started dating, which was in May of last year. It reminds me of that time last spring.

- Josie Zimmerman, Staff Writer

‘Caught in the Briars’ — Iron and Wine

This is such a happy and vibrant sounding song. It makes me think about sunshine, blossoming flowers and all those other spring things.

- John Hatch, The Miami Student

‘Pot Kettle Black’ — Wilco

One of my friends mentioned “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot” to me as one of his favorite spring albums, and I immediately agreed. It has a breezy, easy-going sound about it that really compliments warm-ish, springy weather. This is one of my favorite tracks on the album and I think it's perfect for spring since it's so upbeat.

- John Hatch, The Miami Student