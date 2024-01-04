Spring break didn’t put a stop to Oxford’s break ins and underage drinking

Between March 18 and April 1, Oxford police responded to 23 incidents, according to the Oxford Police Department’s reports.

On March 19, at 10:38 a.m., officers were dispatched for an unwanted person in the 600 block of S. Locust St. The officers learned that the suspect had an outstanding warrant out, and when they attempted to place him in custody, he resisted arrest.

At 5:33 p.m. on March 19, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Melissa Dr. for a theft report. The caller reported that an unknown subject had talked to them on the phone and claimed to work for the victim’s investment company. They said the victim’s account had been compromised so the victim bought numerous gift cards for the subject in an attempt to keep their account secure.

On March 21 at 4:16 p.m., while on patrol, an officer observed a subject throw an open seltzer can while crossing Bishop Street. The subject turned out to be 19 years old and was issued a summons and was released.

At 5:03 p.m. on March 21, while on the scene for a noise complaint in the 400 block of E. Withrow St., officers observed two females discarding alcoholic beverages after having seen the officers. The two females were charged with underage drinking violations.

On March 23 at 12:18 p.m., after a traffic stop was conducted, a driver was found to have a warrant out for driving under suspension in Montgomery County. The warrant was confirmed and he was transported to Dayton.

At 7:23 p.m. on March 23, a complainant came into the lobby of the police department and reported that she had been scammed out of $20,000. There is no known suspect.

On March 30 at 7:15 a.m., officers responded to the report of an unwanted male in the 700 block of S. College Ave. Officers learned during their investigation that the complainant had an outstanding warrant. They were taken into custody and transported to a Butler County sheriff's deputy.

At 12:04 p.m. on March 30, officers responded to a breaking and entering in the 100 block of W. High St. Officers learned that the two male residents returned from spring break and discovered their front door was left open. They found all of their water fixtures running, but nothing was stolen.

