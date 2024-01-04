Where to shop this Record Store Day

Check out some nearby locations that are participating in Record Store Day on April 20.

April 20, also known as Record Store Day, has been on the calendars of record collectors for quite some time now. However, after the closing of Black Plastic, collectors in Oxford were left without a local record store.

Record Store Day occurs twice a year, once on Black Friday, and again in the spring. Many local record stores participate, selling limited releases that are only available that day.

Artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, The Beatles and Paramore are all participating in this year's Record Store Day with exclusive releases.

Despite Oxford’s current lack of a record store, collectors can still participate in the event by visiting a handful of nearby stores – even if they aren’t in Oxford.

Unsung Vinyl

Located in Hamilton, Unsung Vinyl is only about a 20 minute drive from campus. More information regarding its releases can be found on its website.

Plaid Room Records

Though it is a bit of a drive, Plaid Room Records, located in Loveland, is participating in this year’s Record Store Day. In addition to the exclusive titles, it will be offering 15% off all other records in the store. The store is also partnering with Cappy’s Taproom and Bottle Shop to provide $1 off beverages on draft with proof of purchase from the record store.

Shake It Records

Shake It Records can be found in Cincinnati and will be participating in Record Store Day 2024. The 25-year-old store has participated in Record Store Day before and holds a catalog of past Record Store Day releases just in case you missed one.

Jet Age Records

Jet Age Records, a record store located in Newport, Kentucky, will be participating in Record Store Day. To celebrate, the store is teaming up with Webb’s BBQ to provide catering and will feature live music by The Electric Indigo band. Doors open at 8 a.m., and live music begins at 5 p.m.

Hey Suburbia Records

Located in Mason, Hey Suburbia Records is about a 45 minute drive from campus. The store will be participating in Record Store Day 2024.

Everybody’s Records

Everybody’s Records, a record store in Cincinnati, will be participating in Record Store Day 2024. Usually, the store gets a good turnout, with people lining up ahead of opening to get their exclusive Record Store Day releases. The store is just under an hour from campus, and more information regarding releases can be found on its website.

