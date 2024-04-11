PHOTO: Total eclipse brings darkness, visitors to Oxford

Oxford was lucky enough to have the total solar eclipse pass over on Monday, April 8. This once-in-a-lifetime event attracted visitors from as far as Maryland and Virginia.

In the days preceding the eclipse, the City of Oxford had events for the whole family, from special local beers to inflatables, food trucks and live music. On Sunday, April 7, the city held a space-themed movie marathon at various locations catering to all ages.

With so much local traffic, some professors canceled classes, and students were able to spend their afternoons enjoying the festivities in Oxford Memorial Park.

The eclipse passed over 15 U.S. states including major cities such as Dallas, Indianapolis and Cleveland, and will not cover the same path until the year 2444, in over 400 years. But good news in case you missed this one, the next total solar eclipse over the U.S. is in just 20 years.

monahaja@miamioh.edu