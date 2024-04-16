Oxford plagued with assaults, stolen packages and TikTok harassment

Between April 8 and April 15, Oxford police responded to 18 incidents, according to the Oxford Police Department’s reports.

On April 8, at 8:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of College Corner Pike for a report of two males fighting. Upon arriving at the scene, one male told officers that he had been assaulted. A warrant has been placed on the suspect for assault and aggravated menacing.

At 9:35 a.m. on April 11, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Michelle Drive for a report of an assault. The officers learned that the suspect had choked his girlfriend during an argument. The suspect was arrested for domestic violence and strangulation.

On April 11 at 3:47 p.m., in the 200 block of W. Church St., a victim reported a package was stolen from their doorstep. The theft was recorded on a surveillance camera and a report was filed.

Later that same day, at 4:45 p.m., officers were dispatched again to the 200 block of W. Church St. for a different stolen package. The caller stated that an unknown individual had stolen the package from their front porch, but there is no known suspect at this time.

On April 12 at 1:57 p.m., officers responded to a burglary in the 300 block of W. Withrow St. Officers learned that while the victim was lying in bed, they heard a loud noise and found their air conditioning lying on the ground. The victim saw the suspect running away with parts from the air conditioner.

At 2:06 a.m. on April 13, officers were dispatched to the 10 block of E Spring St. for a male with a head injury. At the scene, a second male, who was underage and intoxicated, offered to drive the victim to the hospital. He stated that he had just driven himself to the scene and was charged with operating a vehicle impaired and underage consumption of alcohol. The victim with the head injury was transported to the hospital with no issues.

At 12:13 p.m. of the same day, in the 300 block of W. Sycamore St., a male was on an active warrant and was found in possession of suspected narcotics. He was transported to the Butler County Jail and charges are pending lab analysis.

On April 14 at 8:18 p.m., in the 600 block of McGuffey Ave., officers spoke with subjects about a TikTok harassment complaint.

