The stellar performances and incredible guest appearances that made Coachella 2024

Coachella 2024 was packed with fun, excitement and countless surprises. The festival featured a variety of performances, including some by popular artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Reneé Rapp, Lana Del Rey, Chappell Roan and more.

On both Fridays at 6 p.m., Carpenter played the Coachella Stage. Her set consisted of hits such as “Nonsense” and “Feather,” as well as her new single, “Espresso.” The stage was set up as “Sabrina’s Motel,” and the screens frequently turned into pre-recorded broadcast interruptions featuring Carpenter, serving as transitions.

For weekend two, Carpenter brought out Norah Jones to perform alongside her for the song “Don’t Know Why.”

Carpenter performed her song “Nonsense,” known for its iconic outros that change every performance, wearing a shirt that said “Jesus was a Carpenter,” a comment she made after being criticized for filming a music video in a church. For her week-two outro, she referenced the film “Saltburn,” which stars her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan.

This was one of the most elaborate sets of the weekend, featuring Carpenter crashing a car into the hotel, detailed choreography, playing piano inside of the car and having multiple intricate costume changes.

Rapp played on both Sundays at 5:05 p.m. at the Outdoor Theatre, performing songs from her album “Snow Angel,” as well as music from her extended play and her single “Bruises.”

During her weekend one set, she brought out performers like Towa Bird, who played guitar while Rapp sang “Tummy Hurts.” Rapp also featured Kesha, who performed “TiK ToK,” the hit song off of Kesha’s album “Animal.” The duo changed the opening lyrics to the song for their performance to “wake up in the morning like ‘f— P. Diddy.’” It was not their first time performing together, as Kesha made an appearance on Rapp’s “Snow Hard Feelings Tour.”

For weekend two, Rapp brought out Coco Jones, who is featured on the remix of her song “Tummy Hurts.” Jones performed the song alongside Rapp and Bird.

Rapp is known for her powerhouse vocals, which were really showcased during her Coachella performances.

Del Rey also performed, taking the Coachella Stage at 11:20 p.m. on both Fridays. Del Rey performed a variety of her hit songs, and even brought out Billie Eilish on weekend one to perform Del Rey’s song “Video Games” and Eilish’s song “Ocean Eyes.” For weekend two, Del Rey invited Camila Cabello to the stage to perform a duet of “I Luv It.”

Eilish also had a surprise party at Coachella where she played a few songs from her upcoming album, “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT,” such as the highly anticipated track, “LUNCH.”

No Doubt took the Coachella Stage both Saturday evenings at 9:25 p.m., and Gwen Stefani brought out Olivia Rodrigo to perform the song “Bathwater” with her. No Doubt also performed their hit song, “Just a Girl,” referencing performances from years prior.

On both Fridays at 5:30 p.m., Roan took the Gobi Tent. She performed hits like her new single, “Good Luck, Babe!” and “Red Wine Supernova,” from her album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.”

For weekend two, Roan wore a standout butterfly-inspired outfit. Roan themed her Coachella sets as pink, and sold pink, “Chappell-themed” bandanas for fans to wear during the performance.

Roan delivered a fabulous performance, filled with stunning vocals and hilarious commentary. She knows how to put on a show. Other artists who performed at the 2024 Coachella include Ice Spice, Doja Cat, Bleachers, Victoria Monét and Tyler, The Creator.

