City Council approves moratorium on alley lot development; Anti-gerrymandering resolution adopted

Ox ford City Council deliberated civic issues with heavy implications for further developments in the city at their April 2 meeting, such as the decision to implement a moratorium on the development of “alley lots,” as well as the adoption of anti-gerrymandering map-making measures.

The livability of Oxford was also addressed to council members. Jennifer Heston-Mullins, a representative from Age-Friendly Oxford, explained that the organization’s goal is to make Oxford an inclusive, livable community that would enable residents to age in place and remain independent and active in the community. ”

Alley development moratorium established for six months

Alley lots, or property lots that do not touch or sit adjacent to main streets, have come under scrutiny due to their inherent risks. Fire and sanitation services could potentially have trouble accessing buildings constructed on these properties.

The proposed moratorium would temporarily restrict the development of lots and splits for buildings for up to six months. The time would be used to decide what further action could be taken to fix the concerns by surveying the lots. The proposal proved divisive, inciting concerns about the possibility of unconstitutional rulings in terms of the government infringement on homeowner’s rights.

Jim Clawson, a resident of Oxford, said that restrictions were not made public beforehand.

“Not one of the property owners was notified about this … that is a big issue for me,” Clawson said.

Councilor David Prytherch also voiced support for the alley developments and raised concern regarding the original length of the proposed moratorium, which was intended to last up to a year. Councilor Alex French agreed but with some reservations.

“The alley homes are a great addition, but I want to make sure we do it as safely as possible,” French said.

The issue’s status as a resolution was also questioned, as there currently is not a major incident or past legacy of incidents for the urgency of the moratorium.

In terms of fire hazards, fire chief John Detherage said that he could not think of any substantial incidents where fire services were unable to access an alley home.

A resolution placing a six-month moratorium on any new developments on alley properties within Oxford was approved by council in a 6-1 vote at the Tuesday meeting, with Snavely voting against it.

Anti-gerrymandering measures to be implemented

A proposed resolution will implement measures to counter gerrymandering throughout the area.

Prytherch related how Oxford’s electoral districts had been fair, but other districts higher in the electoral process used gerrymandering to modify the voting process. He described the resolution with faith in its message.

“This is just a little thing to express our frustration with gerrymandering,” Prytherch said.

Kathy Brinkman, a representative from the League of Women Voters, also expressed her frustration with gerrymandering and her confidence in the effectiveness of the resolution.

“When district maps aren’t drawn fairly, everyone suffers,” Brinkman said. “We’ve seen other states do this … I know we can end gerrymandering in Ohio.”

The resolution itself entails the creation of a 15-member committee to draw electoral map lines, with past or present politicians prohibited from serving on the committee. It was adopted unanimously by the city council, followed by applause from the community members present.

The council will meet again on April 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Oxford Courthouse.

