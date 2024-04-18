ASG elects more cabinet members and passes three pieces of legislation

Senator Matthew Lodge introduces a resolution for ASG to recognize Education and Sharing day on April 19 to honor the work of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

Senator Danny Martin ran uncontested and was elected secretary of on-campus affairs at the April 16 Associated Student Government (ASG) meeting. Joining via Zoom, Martin said he wants to follow the example of the current Secretary of On-Campus Affairs Grace Payne. Martin wants to work with Panhellenic more and make the recreation center hours more visible.

Senator Caitlin Spyra beat Maggie Ryan in the election for secretary of academic affairs. She ran on strengthening the connection between ASG and the library. Spyra said that the form for the Outstanding Professors Awards should be sent out earlier than the spring semester to allow students more time to complete it, specifically seniors who graduate in the fall semester.

“It will be more representative of who is the best professor than who are the best student writers who can write quickly,” Spyra said.

Senator Jeff Koch was elected uncontested to be the secretary of the treasury. Koch said he wants to work on accountability and transparency in his role. He wants to provide ASG with monthly updates on the internal operating budget and reduce vagueness.

Secretary of Governmental Relations Patrick Houlihan ran uncontested and was elected secretary for off-campus affairs. Houlihan said he wants to continue involvement with the local government and work on ASG’s outreach to off-campus students through literature drop-offs, hoping for more involvement.

“The first thing I want to do is talk to students,” Houlihan said. “I don’t want ASG to be something you only worry about when you’re on campus.”

ASG passed legislation encouraging Miami University to provide epinephrine (EpiPens) in dining halls. Senator Jacob Van Riper, author of the legislation, said Miami Dining supports the initiatives but that a lengthy legal process will come with it. The legislation passed unanimously.

The second piece of legislation established required criteria for ASG’s public statements. They cannot contain partisan language and must be surrounding topics that affect students. Six out of the nine ASG secretaries sponsored the legislation. Senator Nicholas Barry, author of the legislation, said it would resolve divisions in the cabinet and senate.

“The goal of this was to make sure that if [ASG] is putting out a statement, it has tangible references to the student body,” Barry said.

Barry said the legislation could be a formal amendment to ASG’s constitution, but that would occur next academic year due to the little time left this semester and the long process.

ASG passed a resolution recognizing April 19 as Education and Sharing Day, commemorating Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson’s work and recognizing the importance of education. Senator Matthew Lodge said the resolution would be symbolic for ASG’s archives, talking with Secretary of Communications and Media Sydney Marcum about a possible social media post.

This is the last week to submit student concerns to this ASG form. ASG will continue cabinet elections at 6 p.m. on April 23 in the Joslin Senate Chamber.

