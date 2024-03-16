Will Brinley and Babs Dwyer elected as Student Body President and Vice President

Will Brinley(right) and Babs Dwyer(left) are excited to get started in their new roles.

Will Brinley and Babs Dwyer have been elected Miami University’s Student Body President (SBP) and Vice President respectively for the 2024-2025 academic year following the end of the campus-wide election on March 20.

The pair won against Spencer Mandzakand and Patrick Houlihan, two current members of Miami University’s Associated Student Government. After the announcement, Brinley said he’s excited about the opportunity to serve the student body.

“What I really want the student body to know is how approachable the two of us are,” Brinley said. “...We want the student body to feel comfortable coming to us with any issues that they may have.”

The pair will officially be sworn in in May. Before then, the pair will configure their staff and learn from the outgoing student body president, Nyah Smith, and outgoing student body vice president, Jules Jefferson.

“Our first step is going to be choosing who we want to be as our staff,” Brinley said. “I think that's something that we are actively figuring out as we speak and then working closely with Nyah and Jules on that transition process.”

